Ed Markey joins President Biden on trip to Ireland

Biden’s trip began with a stop in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Wednesday, where the president spoke with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement.

It will be a significant trip for the delegation, both in terms of the politics involved and the personal backgrounds of the men on the trip.

WASHINGTON—Senator Ed Markey is joining President Joe Biden’s presidential trip to Ireland, a spokesperson for the senator confirmed Wednesday.

The historic deal brought an end to three decades of violent conflict in Northern Ireland, called The Troubles, between overwhelmingly Protestant unionists who wished to see Northern Ireland stay within the U.K. and predominantly Roman Catholic nationalists who wanted it to become part of the Republic of Ireland. The agreement set up a new power-sharing government representing both groups.

Markey is joining Biden at his next stop.

Like Biden, Markey, a Democrat, carries a strong Irish-American identity with him overseas. Both sides of his family are Irish and hail from County Kerry and County Monaghan, respectively.

As a Massachusetts senator, Markey also represents one of the most Irish states in the country, in which 19.8 percent of residents claim Irish ancestry, according to US Census data.

Last month, Markey joined 11 colleagues in introducing a resolution to designate March 2023 as Irish-American Heritage Month to honor the community’s contributions.

This trip isn’t the first time Markey has joined a congressional delegation to visit the region. In November 1995, he accompanied President Bill Clinton to Ireland and Northern Ireland. In 2012, he traveled with then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi and six other senators to Ireland to discuss security cooperation and renewable energy.

Markey frequently references his Irish roots and has also noted the personal impact that the first Irish-Catholic US president, John F. Kennedy, had on his life.

As an Irish-Catholic kid from Malden, Markey told The Associated Press in 2013, he remembers hearing how Kennedy was “too Irish” and “too Catholic” to be elected president. When Kennedy won, Markey said it was an inspiration.

“In his inaugural address, he said that public service was an opportunity to do God’s work here on Earth,” Markey told AP at the time. “He not only inspired me but inspired a whole generation to think of public service.”

Kennedy went on to visit Ireland in 1963, which he told aides were the best four days of his life.

Biden will follow in Kennedy’s footsteps, as the second Irish-Catholic president to visit the country. But Markey and the president face a delicate political environment. Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government for more than a year amid a trade dispute following Brexit. The Northern Ireland Assembly has not met, and executive cabinet posts remain vacant.

A new accord between the European Union and U.K. called the Windsor Framework seeks to ease tensions on issues that arose around commerce and goods sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Markey joined a cohort of senators Monday in co-sponsoring a resolution that commemorates the Good Friday Agreement’s 25th anniversary, affirming support for its full implementation and that of subsequent agreements, such as the Windsor Framework, that advance peace.

Before boarding Air Force One on Tuesday morning, Biden said his top priority for the trip was to ensure the stability of the Good Friday Agreement and Windsor Framework to “keep the peace.”

“It looks like we’re going to — keep your fingers crossed,” Biden said.





