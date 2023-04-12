Luxury trips, an opera costume, and a fishing rod: the strange world of Supreme Court ethics comes under fire after Clarence Thomas disclosures

Two years later, Gorsuch reported receiving a pair of cowboy boots, valued at $699.99. Other justices also have disclosed pricey gifts in recent years. Sonia Sotomayor reported receiving $1,400 in fine china and a $6,000 translucent composite print, both in 2011. And the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg reported receiving a $4,500 costume in 2017 that she wore when appearing in the opening night production of “Daughter of the Regiment” by the Washington National Opera.

For example, in 2019, when Thomas took a trip to Indonesia that reportedly could have been worth more than $500,000, Gorsuch noted on his annual financial disclosure form that he had been given something far less expensive — a $500 fishing rod.

WASHINGTON — While Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose numerous luxury trips he received from a wealthy friend over the past two decades, his colleague Neil Gorsuch has been far more meticulous in accounting for any gifts he got.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Welcome to the strange world of Supreme Court ethics, where each justice is in effect their own judge and jury on what to disclose about their personal finances and whether anything they receive — or any of their personal relationships — constitutes a conflict of interest in a case before them.

Advertisement

A recent report by ProPublica that Thomas had gone more than two decades without disclosing gifts of luxury trips nearly every year from a conservative Texas billionaire has highlighted the lack of strong and enforceable ethics rules at the Supreme Court. Thomas issued a rare statement in response that he had been advised years ago he did not have to report the trips on disclosures required by a 1978 law. But he said he now would do so in the future after new rules went into effect this year narrowing an exception for “personal hospitality.”

Advertisement

Thomas faces no penalty for not disclosing the trips, just as he faced none when he failed for five years, from 2003-07, to report nearly $690,000 in income his spouse, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, received from the conservative Heritage Foundation, after it was reported by the public interest watchdog group Common Cause in 2011. Justice Thomas said the income was “inadvertently omitted due to a misunderstanding of the filing instructions” and subsequently filed amended disclosures.

But this latest episode could be different as the Supreme Court faces historically low approval ratings. Pressure has been building on Chief Justice John Roberts and the court to tighten its ethics rules following the unprecedented leak last spring of a draft of the controversial decision to overturn the federal right to an abortion guaranteed in Roe v. Wade. At the same time, Thomas has been criticized for not recusing himself on cases involving the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol given his wife’s involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“We’ve had a Supreme Court for about 240 years and I don’t think they’ve ever gotten themselves in so much ethical trouble,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat who has been a leader in pushing for ethics reform. “It took this court to do that, and I think that makes it really urgent that they clean up their act.”

Whitehouse and the other 10 Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee wrote to Roberts this week urging him to investigate Thomas’s failure to disclose the trips and “take all needed action to prevent further misconduct.” The committee plans to hold a hearing soon on the court’s ethical standards and the senators pressed Roberts to take action to tighten them or “the committee will consider legislation” to do so.

Advertisement

But legal experts said the constitutional separation of powers could prevent Congress from stepping in. If the justices balk at legislation imposing new ethics requirements, the matter could end up in the courts — with the justices themselves having the final say.

The American Bar Association this year called for the Supreme Court to formally adopt an ethics code similar to one that covers all other federal judges on matters such as disclosure and recusal, as well as providing disciplinary action for violations. The ABA said the “absence of a clearly articulated, binding code of ethics . . . imperils the legitimacy of the court.”

Roberts has resisted such a move for years. Amid an ethics push in 2011, he said in his annual report on the federal judiciary that the justices “consult” the Code of Judicial Conduct. He also noted that justices comply with laws on financial reporting requirements even though the Supreme Court “has never addressed whether Congress may impose those requirements” on it.

The Thomas disclosure controversy could be the tipping point, said Stephen Gillers, a retired New York University law professor and expert on judicial ethics.

Advertisement

“A lot of court watchers, including me, believe that Roberts must be beside himself seeing what’s going on,” Gillers said. “The institutional role of the court in the American system of government is very important to him . . . and what we’ve been seeing now is harm to the public trust.”

The Supreme Court has been under fire in recent years for ethical lapses. Thomas has been at the center of several of them. In 2004, the Los Angeles Times reported he disclosed he had accepted tens of thousands of dollars worth of gifts since he joined the court in 1991, including $1,200 worth of tires, a $15,000 bust of Abraham Lincoln, and a Bible valued at $19,000 that was once owned by Frederick Douglass.

The Bible was given to Thomas in 2001 by Harlan Crow, the same Texas businessman who paid for the luxury trips reported by ProPublica. Thomas had reported those gifts, as well as a 1997 trip on Crow’s private jet to an exclusive Northern California resort, on his annual financial disclosure forms. But those forms were much harder to access in 2004. They were not online and the court removed the paper versions from a public file after six years.

Thomas has disclosed only two gifts since then in filings that now are available online: a $530 stained glass medallion as recipient of the Yale Law School Association Award of Merit in 2014 and a $6,484.12 bronze bust of Douglass in 2015, given to him by Crow. (The value of gifts that have to be reported has risen from $380 in 2008 to $480 this year.)

Advertisement

Gifts can also include monetary awards, such as the $1 million prize Ginsburg reported receiving in 2019 from the Berggruen Institute think tank in Los Angeles, which she said she donated to “various charitable organizations.”

Justices also reported receiving free transportation, meals, and lodging for numerous conferences and events around the world. From 2004 to 2019, the justices took 1,306 reimbursed trips according to OpenSecrets, which tracks money in politics. The cost of those trips does not have to be disclosed, which is another flaw in the system, said Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court, a nonpartisan group that advocates for a more open and accountable federal judiciary.

“Right now we have the single line in the justice’s annual disclosures that says, ‘Oh, I went to Boston, and Harvard University paid for my food, transportation and lodging,’ ” he said. “It’s very different if Harvard is putting you up at the Comfort Inn versus the Ritz Carlton and it’s very different if they’re paying for a Michelin star restaurant versus grabbing a burger next to Faneuil Hall.”

John Yoo, a law professor at the University of California Berkeley and a former clerk for Thomas, said he thinks the controversy over Thomas’s disclosures is just part of a long-running campaign to discredit him.

“Are we supposed to have people serve as judges who are independently wealthy, have no friends, have no interests, have no connections with society in general?” Yoo said. “The judiciary itself can create its own rules about how they want to manage themselves.”

Whitehouse, who has introduced legislation to force the court into ethical standards if necessary, believes Congress can act without violating the Constitution because the rules would apply to the administration of the court and not its decision-making. But he’d rather not get to that point.

“I think it’s very much in the court’s own best interest to do something on this,” he said.





Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.