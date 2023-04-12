Bankrolling subsidy megadeals or investing in affordable housing

Governor Maura Healey and other state officials have misread the federal CHIPS Act, which includes $39 billion for new semiconductor factories (”Big CHIPS projects slow to materialize in Mass.,” Business, April 10). The act does not require matching subsidies or other giveaways from states, but of course Massachusetts microchip manufacturers are all too glad to double-dip.

As the tax policy watchdog group Good Jobs First has pointed out, the CHIPS Act is not intended to drain state or local coffers by bankrolling subsidy megadeals, but rather to help build more resilient economies with investments in workforce development and public goods other than direct-to-company aid.