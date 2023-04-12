Investigations of what appear to be serious campaign finance violations can’t simply sink into a swamp of inertia

Sadly, if past is prologue, Lyons — and others prone to flout the state’s campaign finance laws — may not have much to fear. The wheels of political justice move at a snail’s pace when they’re in the hands of politically sensitive elected prosecutors.

Evidence of such a pattern emerged this past election when the fiscally crippled Massachusetts Republican Party and its then-chairman, Jim Lyons, seem to have ignored the rules — even after they had been explicitly explained to the party — barring Lyons from coordinating with an independent political action committee.

When there are no legal consequences for violating campaign finance laws and regulations, politicians will gladly ignore or find ways to circumvent them. When that happens, the laws become progressively less effective — and the public’s faith in the integrity of our political system erodes.

Here’s evidence of that, also involving the former Republican party chief: Two years ago, state campaign regulators, in a rare public move, referred to the attorney general’s office a matter they said involves serious fundraising violations by Lyons and state Senator Ryan Fattman, Republican of Webster.

In an apparent scheme to bypass laws prohibiting his political committee from donating more than $100 to his wife, Stephanie’s, reelection campaign for Worcester County Register of Probate, Senator Fattman’s committee donated much more — a total of $137,000 — to the state Republican Party. Within days of the senator’s contributions, the state committee spent almost those exact amounts to help Stephanie Fattman in her campaign. That money gave her the boost she needed to pull out a win in a tight race.

Ryan and Stephanie Fattman in 2014. Michele McDonald

The case has lingered unresolved since its referral by the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance to the attorney general’s office in April 2021. Then-attorney general Maura Healey, eyeing a potential run for governor and no doubt well aware of how the political ambitions of past attorneys general have been hurt by their prosecution of politicians, left the matter for her successor, Andrea Campbell.

But if the disposition of the issue has lagged, someone has used the time to good advantage: In the intervening period, Fattman has raised $219,000 for his legal defense.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of that long period of apparent inaction, Lyons undertook other activities that certainly seem like violations of the law that there can be no coordination between campaign and super PACS that are supposedly raising and spending independently in the political process.

As the Globe has reported based on emails that emerged in a related lawsuit, Lyons seemed to have been working in conjunction with the Mass Freedom Independent Expenditure Political Action Committee, a supposedly independent entity, in an effort to dig up dirt on Healey, then the Democratic gubernatorial nominee. According to a lawyer demanding payment on behalf of an opposition-research group, Lyons discussed the effort with the Super PAC and instructed the firm to seek payment for its services from the Super PAC.

That matter, too, is now under investigation by the OCPF. But given the extended time with no resolution in the case involving Lyons and Ryan Fattman, observers may well wonder if this subsequent controversy will be acted on in a timely manner.

Some campaign finance problems escape obvious or practical solutions. The curious case of Fattman, Lyons, and the clumsily funneled funds is not one of them, however. The solution in situations like these is obvious.

The state needs a new law stipulating that when the Office of Campaign and Political Finance refers a matter to the attorney general’s office, that referral should automatically be made public. Further, the AG should be required to report publicly within a year, making clear what it has done or is in the process of doing.

Action by the AG would of course already be public if there has been a prosecution. A settlement of the case would probably also come to public notice.

Such a reporting requirement, however, would be particularly important in instances where action hasn’t been taken.

In such situations, the AG’s office should be required to specify whether it is still considering pursuing the case and if so, why it has taken so long. If the office had decided against any action, it should be required to explain why. That could be as simple as stipulating that prosecutors don’t believe a prosecutable crime has been committed or that such a case is strong enough to be won. In instances where the subject under investigation or material witnesses have repeatedly delayed or stalled or refused to cooperate, the AG’s office should note that.

Transparency is essential for closure and public confidence. Such a law would keep matters serious enough to be referred to the AG’s office from simply sinking out of sight, and in the public’s mind, into a Sargasso Sea of inertia.

