Gannett’s CEO called to say ‘the cuts are behind us.’ Is that a commitment, Mike Reed?

Gannett is the largest publisher of newspapers in the United States, with daily and weekly papers across Massachusetts and the nation , most of them a remnant of what they were a decade ago. The CEO is Mike Reed.

My phone rang the other day ago and it was the chief executive officer of Gannett on the other end of the line — and not, as it happens, to say thank you.

Reed’s on a tough run, his bloated pay package aside. He was the CEO of GateHouse Media, led it in and out of bankruptcy, bought Gannett in 2019, and became CEO of the larger company. Then the real trouble began.

To buy Gannett, Reed took on another billion-plus dollars in debt. He’s chopped the workforce by nearly 50 percent in the past three years, broken a vow to cut “almost nothing” from his newsrooms, watched morale plummet, senior talent flee, and the stock price plunge more than 70 percent. How bad is it? Since a February earnings call in which Reed talked about making “significant progress” and issued an upbeat forecast for 2023, the stock dropped another 50 percent.

Nobody, it seems, believes Mike Reed.

If Gannett produced, say, corrugated boxes, nobody would care about this debacle except its employees and creditors. But Gannett is supposed to produce journalism at a time when democracy is under threat, disinformation and misinformation are flooding the transom, and clear, reliable information is in short supply.

Reed placed his call a few days after I pointed out in an earlier column that he was getting notably rich — his pay package in 2021 totaled more than $7.7 million — to essentially gut newspapers, leaving some of them, as the Los Angeles Times pointed out last week, with no — and by no, I mean zero — reporters.

Give Reed credit. He arrived on the call bearing news — news in the form of another vow.

“My full intention is to do more journalism, not less,” Reed said. “We’re so close to that inflection point that the major cuts are behind us.” Moments later, for emphasis: “The cuts are behind us.”

Is that a commitment, Mike?

He hesitated. I swear I could hear the loud warning beeps from a truck backing up. “What I’m saying is we’re near the end of the process on the reduction side,” he replied. Then this: “I wouldn’t say that I don’t know there’ll be one more cut.” And finally: “We’re in the ninth inning of the game.”

Let’s take this as good news, even if we see extra innings. The CEO of Gannett, who has always acted like the sword is mightier than the pen, has said that the cuts that have come to characterize his rapidly shrinking organization are nearly over.

Again, Reed did not cause the crisis in local news. He is not responsible for the profoundly broken business model that is playing havoc with virtually every news organization in the United States and beyond. He at least says the right things about wanting to address it.

But his actions have accelerated the decline for Gannett papers. And he has profited handsomely as thousands of his employees have been sent to the unemployment line.

Reed said he feels the pain but that the pain is necessary to make things better. “I’ve dedicated my 35-year career to this industry,” he said. “I’m deeply committed to the industry. I love the industry … At the end of the day, I’m a pretty normal guy who is trying really hard to make sure there’s a business model.”

He explained that to ultimately turn Gannett around, he needs to bring it down to an affordable size. Once it’s there, turning a profit, adding digital subscribers, bringing in digital ads, growing its business around digital marketing, it will invest in more journalists, he said. At least that’s the plan.

“We’re focused on investing in growth,” he said, “There are markets that we’re ready to make the investment now. Our audience is growing and our subscriber base is growing.”

Reed underscored that Gannett has made far fewer cuts in its newsrooms than on the business side, and he is right about that.

But just as I want to empathize, even sympathize, with Reed, I keep coming back to the same place, which is that his own actions have made a hard situation nearly impossible for Gannett to overcome. He burdened his company with well north of a billion dollars in debt. Because of that, hundreds of millions of dollars have already poured out of the company to private equity partners and Gannett executives.

With few exceptions, successful news organizations have one factor in common — a local, debt-free owner who understands and values the importance of local journalism. In all due respect to Reed, Gannett offers none of the above.

For the record, Reed’s pay package, which was $7.7 million in 2021, dropped to $3.4 million last year, a fact first reported by the Boston Business Journal last week. While the direction is right, it remains a lot of money for an executive who is mostly failing in plain sight.

I asked Reed if he regretted buying Gannett when he headed GateHouse Media and taking on all that debt. “No,” he said. “The Gannett transaction was what both companies needed to transform the business.”

“The decisions we’ve had to make are very hard,” he said, adding, ”I understand why people don’t see eye to eye with me. Part of that is the nature of the bullets that a CEO has to take for having a future for the next 50 to 100 years.”

Let’s end near where we began: Mike Reed says the cuts are over, or at least nearly over, and that investment is next. Let’s assume that the CEO of the largest publisher of newspapers will finally be good for his word.

Brian McGrory is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at brian.mcgrory@globe.com.