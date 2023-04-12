There are jobs waiting for Massachusetts youth to fill

Comprehensive solutions are needed to address labor shortages, as Larry Edelman detailed in his column, but what he overlooked is the need to ensure students who are already transiting our middle and high schools are prepared to participate in the prosperity of the Massachusetts economy as soon as possible (“Jobs are plentiful in Massachusetts. Workers are not.” Business, April 7).

The state must rapidly expand programs for high school career pathways and other K-12 education that develop in-demand skills and allow all students in all schools opportunities to earn credentials and degrees. As a start, I hope Massachusetts lawmakers approve “An act to create and expand student pathways to success” (H592/S.256), which would nurture our homegrown talent and help create a longer-term, sustainable solution to the Commonwealth’s persistent labor shortages. It will likely do so more efficiently by reducing the recruiting and relocation costs spent for out-of-state and foreign candidates.