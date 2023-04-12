Ways to combat dark money in Massachusetts politics

The court’s judicial activism, most notably its 2010 Citizens United decision, has allowed elected officials and candidates to rely on so-called independent political expenditure committees — so-called Super PACs — to raise unlimited contributions from wealthy donors, corporations, and special interests seeking access to and influence with our elected leaders.

The last several election cycles in Massachusetts show just how antiquated and ineffective the state’s campaign finance laws and regulations have become — and how they are often skirted with no legal or political consequences. A major source of the problem, of course, has been US Supreme Court rulings that have essentially dismantled many of the federal and state campaign-finance reforms that were passed in the post-Watergate era.

That has certainly been the case in Massachusetts. Without violating any laws, Governor Charlie Baker, using his control of the state Republican Party, took dark-money maneuvers to new heights. Baker’s political team used the state Republican Party to create a joint committee — the Massachusetts Victory Committee — with the national Republican Party. Baker operatives then hit up wealthy donors for $43,300 contributions, which were divvied up between the state and national parties.

The state GOP then used its share to support Baker’s political efforts; most of the federal GOP’s share also came back to the state party. That made a mockery of the state campaign finance limits, which restrict individual contributions to a candidate to $1,000 per year. However, due to Citizens United, state regulators could do nothing to stop the fundraising scheme.

But the problem extends beyond clever ploys in the gray area. Baker also benefited heavily from the Republican Governors Association, which raised hefty six-figure donations from Massachusetts companies that relied on his administration’s decision-making to enhance their corporate interests. Close to $19 million in those corporate dollars then flowed back to support his political races, with virtually no public scrutiny.

Baker also raised $2 million in funds from a handful of wealthy donors to fund his slate of GOP state committee candidates in 2016 and 2020. Because state committee races are legally considered private partisan races, he was not required to publicly release the donors’ names — and refused to do so voluntarily.

Democrats and their constituency groups play the game as well. The party gladly welcomed $400,000 in dark-money contributions to defeat a conservative and controversial sheriff in Bristol County last November. In the 2013 Boston mayoral race, a shell group in New Jersey funneled nearly half a million dollars to a front group here, which then spent the money on ads for Marty Walsh. Only after the election was the real source of that cash revealed: the American Federation of Teachers. And it was all legal.

This is a frustrating situation — but there are promising approaches that can be taken to at least mitigate the dark-money effect.

One is to require that super PACs disclose their contributions within a short period of raising those funds. Under the current state law and regulations, those organizations don’t have to make their expenditures and contributions public until seven days after they have started spending their accumulated money.

“Contributions made to an independent expenditure PAC should be disclosed at the time they are received,” said Mike Sullivan, a former longtime director of the Office of Campaign and Political Finance. “Right now, you can raise the money early and then spend it in the last two weeks.”

Because donor disclosure is only required when the spending starts, the media, good-government watchdogs, and political actors are thus left with only limited time to publicize the individuals and interests behind the spending on behalf of a certain candidate or cause.

A second approach is more problematic, but still holds some promise. It centers on an effort to enact, by ballot question, a $5,000 limit on individual contributions to any one Super PAC.

As attorney general, Maura Healey did not give that ballot initiative the approval it needed to go forward. She cited the Citizens United decision, claiming the ballot-question limit infringed on its free-speech protections. Backers of the question have appealed, and the state’s Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments in February. Proponents contend that it makes no sense to allow unrestricted donations to Super PACs while limiting individuals’ annual contributions to candidates to $1,000 and to state parties to $5,000. Their argument was met with some skepticism by the justices, in no small part because, at first glance, the ballot question looks like an attempted end run around Citizens United.

But serious legal scholars involved with the effort sharply dispute that notion.

“Everything we are doing is consistent with Citizens United,” said Harvard Law School professor Lawrence Lessig, one of the campaign finance reformers who argued the case. Citizens United, he noted to the Globe, established the right of corporations and labor unions to spend in unlimited amount, but did not address the issue of Super PACs and their contribution or spending. The case law there comes from the DC Court of Appeals, following upon Citizens United.

Lessig argues that in just the way that the ability of an individual to give a very large contribution to a candidate would plausibly allow for quid pro quo corruption, so too does the ability of an individual to make a huge contribution to a Super PAC run by one or several of a candidate’s supporters open the possibility for corrupt deals. Given that preventing such corruption is the rationale for limiting individual contributions to a candidate, the same logic should also apply to limiting individual contributions to Super PACs, he said.

For this approach to proceed, the state Supreme Judicial Court would first have to allow the ballot question to go forward. If voters then approved the measure, it would almost certainly face a challenge in federal court. The matter would probably make its way to the US Supreme Court.

It’s possible the high court would endorse the proponent’s reasoning regarding Super PACs, which it could do without disavowing its previous ruling that an individual, corporation, or union can spend whatever they like. The problem of dark money is serious enough, and the legal arguments for that ballot question are plausible enough, that the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court should let this matter go forward.

Neither reform is a perfect solution. But both would mark a massive good-government improvement over the antiquated system we have now.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.