We will always be Boston Strong

Thomas Farragher’s column on Adrianne Haslet and her doctor Jeffrey Kalish was a perfect addition to the paper (”A Marathon bombing survivor – and a promise kept to her doctor,” Metro, April 9). As we approach the 10-year anniversary of that horrific day, all good news is important. I worked a block from where the bombs went off, and although I was not at the Boston Marathon that day, the aftermath imprinted itself on my brain. All the heroic people who came together not only that day, but in the many, many days and weeks that followed, I salute them all. We are Boston Strong, and no one can ever take that away from us.

Patricia Caldwell