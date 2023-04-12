The apparent Bill Belichick/Mac Jones disconnect can’t be good for business in Foxborough

Wherever the bulk of your belief lies — weighted in support of a Bill Belichick so frustrated with Mac Jones that he tested the trade waters to ship him out, or leaning toward a Mac Jones so intent on a dramatic third-year jump that he’s been working out at the team facility every day to be ready for his new offensive savior Bill O’Brien — neither set of leaked agendas changes the fundamental problem.

The Bruins and Celtics hurtle toward the playoffs with championships in their sights, two dominant teams that deserve to lead every Boston sports conversation. Yet even as their postseasons beckon, it’s impossible to ignore the shadow being cast from Foxborough, where conflicting messages around the Patriots tell a story of dysfunction and disconnect between a head coach and his incumbent quarterback.

The two most prominent faces of the current Patriot reign seem stuck in a simmering standoff, and the potential to boil over remains the biggest threat to the ongoing reset in the post-Tom Brady world. From a mere two years ago, when Jones announced his Patriot presence with such authority on draft night, his purposeful stride to the podium memorable enough to go viral, to a 2022 season that exposed so many of Jones’s physical limitations on the field, the bloom is decidedly off the rose.

The uncertainty has blown the doors of the rumor mill wide open.

The biggest rumblings came from a ProFootballTalk report that had Belichick dangling Jones on the trade market. It mostly has been debunked, but still, it was juicy enough to get some of the biggest Patriots names talking, from Rob Gronkowski calling it fake news to Devin McCourty acknowledging that there were mixed feelings in the locker room last season about Jones’s job security.

On top of that, we’ve had team owner Robert Kraft telling the world, via his buddy Meek Mill, that Lamar Jackson wants to be a Patriot. We heard Belichick cite the “25 years” of success as reason to hope for the future, about as upside-down a retort as you could imagine from a coach who has always despised the rest-on-your-laurels defense.

We’ve watched the Jets continue to work on a trade for Aaron Rodgers, a move that would open up the AFC East basement for their longtime New England nemeses, with the Patriots moving into a decided fourth place in a division that also would include Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa.

And there is Jones himself, still trying to atone for having the gall to seek outside advice on the offense by showing up every day.

The back story has been hashed and rehashed many times, from those heady days of Jones’s first-round draft selection and his rookie playoff-plus-Pro Bowl debut to the rudderless Joe Judge-Matt Patricia sophomore offense that saw Jones’s own emotions boil over a few too many times for Belichick’s liking. It’s probably no surprise that the picture has only gotten fuzzier in the weeks since a season-ending loss to the Bills left the Patriots with an 8-9 record and out of the playoffs.

Belichick’s unwillingness to cast a vote of confidence for Jones is in stark contrast to the way he talked about his quarterback after that rookie season, and has to leave everyone wondering whether backup Bailey Zappe is really going to have an opportunity to compete with Jones in training camp or if Belichick would really go ahead with a stunner and sign Jackson.

Here is Belichick in his season wrap-up news conference, back on Jan. 9, asked about Jones being the starter in 2023 and being decidedly noncommital: “I think Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. We have to all work together to try to find the best way as a football team — which obviously quarterback’s an important position — to be more productive than we were this season. So that’s incumbent on all of us. We’ll all work together on that, and again, look for better results.”

Contrast that to the year before, when he wrapped up the season on Jan. 16 and was more optimistic when asked to reflect on Jones: “Mac helped us a lot and we look forward to working with him next year.”

By the start of training camp, Belichick was practically gushing: “I think Mac has done a great job. He’s worked extremely hard. He’s got a tremendous work ethic in all areas. I think there’s a dramatic improvement. His physical work and conditioning, working on his mechanics, working on his footwork, working on his understanding of our offense, of opponents’ defenses, the situations — all those things.”

We all know how that went. Jones regressed. Not enough playmaking talent around him. Not enough protection in front of him. Not enough creativity in the game plan. Too many turnovers, red zone inefficiency, and of course, the emotional outbursts. Throw in the reports of Jones seeking outside advice and Belichick’s anger over that, and the cracks began to show.

They showed when Zappe, a fourth-round pick last season, subbed for an injured Jones and won two games, even relieving Jones against the Bears after Jones returned and played poorly. The now-retired McCourty acknowledged recently that the QB controversy did affect the locker room, not deeply, but to the point of conversation.

“I think player-wise there was enough trust that we’re going to put the best guy out there,” McCourty said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “But the struggles on offense, I think there were some guys in the locker room that were like ‘Let’s go with Zappe.’ Or ‘No, Mac looked good today.’

“It was just a back-and-forth, which to me spoke more about what we had on offense than the quarterback. We never were solidified as an offensive group that guys had full confidence in anything we were doing. There was never true hope.”

Now, there’s just true confusion.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.