Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark won’t make trip to Montreal for regular-season finale

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery assuaged concerns regarding the health of goalie Linus Ullmark on Tuesday night, noting after the game that his early exit against the Washington Capitals was “precautionary.”

Montgomery echoed that sentiment Wednesday morning after Ullmark did not take part in the final practice of the regular season.

“Linus is good today,” Montgomery said. “We’re going to be precautionary with him and he’s not going to be coming on the trip [to Montreal].”