Bruins receive encouraging update on Linus Ullmark following goalie’s departure from Tuesday’s game

The Bruins set another record with the team’s 5-2 victory over the Capitals on Tuesday, passing the 1976-77 Canadiens for the most points accrued in a single season.

But the revelry surrounding the Bruins’ 133rd point and 64th win was muted at TD Garden, given the uncertainty surrounding goaltender Linus Ullmark.

The Vezina Trophy frontrunner exited Tuesday’s regular-season home finale with 9:39 remaining in the third period. He appeared to tweak something while sliding across the crease to seal off the right post. He did not return, with Jeremy Swayman taking over in net to finish the victory.