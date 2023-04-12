Bruins receive encouraging update on Linus Ullmark following goalie’s departure from Tuesday’s game

The Bruins set another record with the team’s 5-2 victory over the Capitals on Tuesday, passing the 1976-77 Canadiens for the most points accrued in a single season.
But the revelry surrounding the Bruins’ 133rd point and 64th win was muted at TD Garden, given the uncertainty surrounding goaltender Linus Ullmark.
The Vezina Trophy frontrunner exited Tuesday’s regular-season home finale with 9:39 remaining in the third period. He appeared to tweak something while sliding across the crease to seal off the right post. He did not return, with Jeremy Swayman taking over in net to finish the victory.
Coach Jim Montgomery offered up positive news after the game.
“Just precautionary,” Montgomery said. “He’s gonna be fine. … Just some muscle-tightening. That’s all.”
It’s a major break for the Bruins, especially with postseason play expected to commence as early as Monday.
The Bruins have a solid contingency plan in net in Swayman, who has posted four shutouts since Jan. 1, but Ullmark has held court as arguably the most consistent netminder in the league throughout the 2022-23 season. Despite leaving early, Ullmark was still credited with the win on Tuesday, with the veteran’s record improving to 40-6-1 on the season.
Ullmark is the second Bruins goaltender in franchise history to post at least 40 wins in a single season, joining Pete Peeters (40 in 1982-83).
Linus Ullmark came out of the game after this: pic.twitter.com/BbhMgWdGIV— Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 12, 2023