Elite faceoff specialists often separate the great boys’ lacrosse teams from the rest in the state

After two years leading the Franklin varsity squad with a 70 percent win rate on faceoffs, Alexander has become the teacher, and he’s training junior Ben Paterson to step into his role next season when he heads off to play at UMass Lowell.

Just ask Franklin senior Justin Alexander , who started to take faceoffs along with his brother, Jacob , when they were both in elementary school. Jacob, now starring at Bryant, is four years older, so the young midfielder got plenty of lessons while competing against his brother and other older faceoff specialists at The Faceoff Factory workouts run by Rutgers alum Joe Nardella .

When it comes to winning faceoffs at an elite level, patience is a virtue.

“Definitely be patient,” Alexander offered for those learning faceoff techniques. “Really take in a lot of the advice older guys will give to you. Because you’ll lose, but man, you’ll start to notice over time how to get better. Eventually you can get to the top.”

At The Faceoff Factory workouts, Alexander met St. John’s Prep faceoff specialist Chris Esposito, Norwell senior John Mullen, the South Shore League’s reigning MVP, and Dracut’s Brock Desmarais, a senior who also benefitted from the mentorship of older players.

The Division 2 state wrestling champion at 152 pounds, Dracut's Brock Desmarais is a man on the move for the lacrosse program too. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

When Desmarais was in eighth grade, he stood on the varsity sideline for every game and watched senior Allyn French take faceoffs and lead the Dracut offense during a run to the Division 3 state semifinals.

French became one of the first Dracut boys’ lacrosse players to play Division I when he enrolled at newly classified Merrimack College in 2020. Every spring after his college season, French returned to Dracut to work with his alma mater’s faceoff specialists and midfielders, a group that has been led by Desmarais the past three years.

“Allyn French was a big inspiration for me,” said Desmarais, who won the 152-pound Division 2 wrestling title this winter.

“I always looked up to him. He was doing it all, winning faceoffs and scoring and playing defense, and he really showed me that a kid from Dracut can go D1. It’s definitely a lift every time he comes back [to coach]. Our families are super close. He’s my go-to guy for faceoffs, so having him there is awesome.”

Desmarais — who will play lacrosse at Rutgers — is paying it forward by training French’s younger brother, Owen, a freshman. Sophomore Derek Shwerchesky is also learning the ropes, and Desmarais gives both pupils a ride to The Faceoff Factory workouts in North Andover every Wednesday night.

French and Swerchesky also joined the wrestling team this winter, a sport Desmairas said has helped with his faceoff technique.

“To have so many resources dedicated to that part of the game is a huge help,” Dracut coach Paul Ganley said of his faceoff unit.

“I’m a huge fan of the wrestling program at Dracut, so we always try to encourage our kids that aren’t tied to a winter sport to gravitate towards it. Usually the best faceoffs kids are also wrestlers and those two kids behind [Desmarais] are ready to pick up the slack.”

Like French, Desmarais is Dracut’s leading scorer on top of his role taking faceoffs.

“ ‘If [Justin Alexander’s] not the best in the state, he’s 1B behind [John] Mullen in Norwell. He just gives us so many possessions. He really works at his craft.’ Franklin boys' lacrosse coach Lou Verrochi on faceoff specialist Justin Alexander

For many programs, winning a high percentage of faceoffs is too important for that player to get tired out playing in the midfield, so top prospects like Alexander often become specialists in their craft before their high school careers even begin.

Using Alexander in that role has allowed Franklin’s attacking line to put up gaudy numbers, including a 17-point first quarter in the Panthers’ opening win over Attleboro. Franklin coach Lou Verrochi believes his starting trio of Luke Davis, Jayden Consigli, and Tyler Sacchetti form the best attack in the state, and Alexander is the engine that makes that offense run.

“If [Alexander’s] not the best in the state, he’s 1B behind [Mullen] in Norwell,” said Verrochi. “He just gives us so many possessions. He really works at his craft. He’s just one of those kids who is totally dedicated and his brother was the same way. He came in as a freshman as the heir apparent and it’s been a seamless transition from Jacob to Justin.”

Quick Sticks

⋅ Cape Cod Academy defeated previously-unbeaten Monomoy, 16-15, Monday with seven different scorers contributing.

“It took all 10 players out on the field to work together and pull off this win,” said CCA coach Christian Sears.

Even though the Seahawks only won 25 percent of faceoffs, Jack Bunnell led an excellent defensive effort with John Valerio (15 saves) excelling in net.

“Going into this game, we knew [Monomoy] had a good faceoff middie and some fire power with their shots, so we were apprehensive from the start,” said Sears.

With the game tied in the waning seconds, Brady Livingston intercepted a pass and scored with nine seconds remaining in a Cape & Islands battle.

⋅ Vacation week brings a slate of traditional tournaments headlined by the Coaches Cup, Players Cup, and Chowda Cup. All three tournaments run on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday with eight-team fields advancing to try and win the championship. The Coaches Cup opens at Wellesley Tuesday, moves to Bridgewater-Raynham Thursday, and concludes at Hingham Saturday. The Players Cup starts at host sites Tuesday, moves to Needham and BC High Thursday, and concludes Saturday at North Andover. The Chowda Cup is at Hanover Tuesday, Marshfield Thursday, and Norwell Saturday.

⋅ Arlington moved to 3-0 Saturday after defeating Wakefield, 5-3. It was the first time the Spy Ponders had beaten Wakefield since joining the Middlesex League in 2011 . . . Duxbury continued to win games in dramatic fashion with Sam Wien providing the OT winner in an 8-7 comeback at Longmeadow on Saturday, as well as the tying goal and winner in a 15-14 OT win at Lincoln-Sudbury Tuesday . . . Weston pulled out an 8-7 OT win over Westford Tuesday with sophomore Quinn Garry providing the tying goal and sophomore Joe LaDoscicq netting the winner

Games to watch

Friday, Andover at No. 11 North Andover, 6:30 p.m. — These border rivals are both on the rise with the Scarlet Knights posting some huge offensive numbers early in the season; Andover (3-0) edged Chelmsford, 10-9, before cruising vs. Tewksbury and Central Catholic.

Friday, No. 4 Franklin at No. 6 Acton-Boxborough, 7 p.m. — Franklin has a loaded schedule over vacation week with nonleague matchups against No. 12 Medfield and top-ranked St. John’s Prep to follow. The Panthers open the slate with a tough matchup against a disciplined and talented Revolution squad.

Saturday, No. 9 Xaverian at No. 14 Norwell, 4 p.m. — How high can the defending D3 state champions reach this season? Norwell hosts D1 power Xaverian in a big early-season test.

Tuesday, No. 15 Natick vs. Concord-Carlisle, 10 a.m. — The 13th Coaches Cup opens at Wellesley’s Sprague Field on Tuesday with four games, then continues at Bridgewater-Raynham on Thursday and concludes Saturday at Hingham.

Tuesday, No. 13 Needham at No. 8 Reading, 4:30 p.m. — The third annual Players Cup opens at four different host sites with Reading and Needham squaring off in one of the best matchups on the slate.

Correspondent Zach Lyons contributed to this story.