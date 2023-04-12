EMass boys’ lacrosse: With 25 saves in an overtime win, Sandwich goalie Shane Corcoran headlines Players of the Week

Shane Corcoran, Sandwich — The junior goalie stood strong with eight saves in a comfortable 14-5 win over Pembroke Thursday and came up clutch with 25 saves in Tuesday’s Cape & Islands showdown against Nauset to facilitate a 12-11 overtime win.
Jack Curran, Needham — The junior pole is leading the Rockets defense with the second-most ground balls on the team, and he’s added three goals in four games so far. This week, Needham’s defense stood strong in wins over Lexington (19-5) and Walpole (8-6).
Gabe Elkin, Natick — The Union-bound senior tallied 10 goals and four assists in wins over Waltham (19-3) and Newton North (9-5) .
Aidan Gibbons, Billerica — The junior attack tallied six goals and two assists in Merrimack Valley Conference wins over Methuen (13-2) and Chelmsford (9-5) .
Eric Miles, Bedford — Bedford’s career rushing leader on the gridiron is leading the lacrosse team this spring, scoring four goals in an 11-10 overtime loss at Burlington Monday before tallying five goals and an assist in an 8-6 win over Waltham the next day.
Will Robinson, Scituate — The sophomore middie produced five goals and six assists to help the Sailors offense erupt in 18-8 wins over Silver Lake last Thursday and Whitman-Hanson Tuesday.