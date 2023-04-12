EMass boys’ lacrosse: With 25 saves in an overtime win, Sandwich goalie Shane Corcoran headlines Players of the Week

Shane Corcoran, Sandwich — The junior goalie stood strong with eight saves in a comfortable 14-5 win over Pembroke Thursday and came up clutch with 25 saves in Tuesday’s Cape & Islands showdown against Nauset to facilitate a 12-11 overtime win.

Jack Curran, Needham — The junior pole is leading the Rockets defense with the second-most ground balls on the team, and he’s added three goals in four games so far. This week, Needham’s defense stood strong in wins over Lexington (19-5) and Walpole (8-6).

Gabe Elkin, Natick — The Union-bound senior tallied 10 goals and four assists in wins over Waltham (19-3) and Newton North (9-5) .