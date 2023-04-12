In a grand dedication to his late stepfather, Casey Wensley delivers a walkoff slam for Bridgewater-Raynham baseball over No. 16 Lincoln-Sudbury

“He loved baseball,” Wensley said of his stepfather, who passed away from brain cancer last December. “I’m playing this year, for him, doing my best for him, everything’s for him this year.”

In a season dedicated to his late stepfather, Bob Goonan, Wensley crushed a walkoff grand slam to lead the Bridgewater-Raynham baseball team to a 7-6 victory over No. 16 Lincoln-Sudbury, improving the Trojans’ record to a spotless 5-0.

As the ball sailed out to right center field, Casey Wensley pointed up at the sky.

After B-R struggled for 3⅔ innings to get a baserunner aboard against Lincoln-Sudbury senior starter Aidan Sweeney, the Trojans broke through in the bottom of the seventh, tagging the righthander for five earned runs on three hits and two walks, with Wensley delivering the crowning blow.

“[Junior] Bobby [Quill] on second was relaying me the signs,” Wensley said. “He was giving me a fastball down the middle, and [I] just took a hack at it.”

Sophomore Owen King drove in a pair of runs with a double in the first inning to tie the game. Senior Evan Samsel came up clutch with two outs of relief in the top of the seventh, and the double that started the rally in the final frame.

“You could tell throughout the course of the game that the energy from our side died down a bit,” said B-R coach Mike Connolly. “Sweeney became pretty dominant throughout most of the game. When we got that leadoff double by Evan Samsel, it kicked us back into gear.”

The win over the Warriors (2-1) was the first time B-R played seven innings, as the team has cruised to an 8.8 run differential through their five triumphs.

“It means everything,” Wensley said of his hit. “I’m just happy I could come through for the team, and make us one of the top [Division 1] teams in the state.

“We’re gunning for that title.”