‘Just a routine triple play’: Plymouth North cements Patriot League home win over Hanover with a wild finish in seventh inning

With runners on first and second, Plymouth North pitcher D.C. Brown made a diving catch on an attempted bunt, rolled over on his seat and threw to first base, which was covered by second baseman Killian Murphy.

But Follette — like everyone else at Plymouth North’s Cryer Field — stood in shock as he watched the Eagles pull off an improbable 1-4-8 triple play in the top of the seventh inning to secure a 5-3 Patriot League win over Hanover Wednesday.

In his 32 years of coaching the Plymouth North baseball team, Dwayne Follette has seen just about every scenario the sport has to offer.

Murphy then threw to center fielder Logan Zemotel, who sprinted in from the outfield to tag second base and cement the win.

“Just a routine triple play,” Follette joked.

The Eagles (3-1) intentionally pinched in their first and third basemen in preparation for a bunt by Hanover’s Conner Hutchison, which he ended up lining back to the pitcher’s mound. Murphy hustled over from second to cover the vacated first base, and Brown — after making the diving catch — threw to Murphy from the ground to make the first out.

Zemotel ran in from centerfield to make the game-ending force out at second base.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Follette said. “It was crazy.”

Plymouth North scored four runs in the top of the fifth to erase a 3-1 deficit and take the 5-3 lead. Mark McKay (2-RBI single), George Slauson (RBI single), and Zemotel (RBI single) accounted for the runs in the rally.

“Our kids battled back from a deficit and to make that great play at the end, it was awesome,” Follette said.