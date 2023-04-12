Just in time for the playoffs, Bruins power play is showing signs of life

Armed with a 20th-ranked power play (16.2 percent) during the regular season, that team outlasted the Canadiens, Flyers, Lightning, and Canucks in the playoffs while cashing in on only 10 of their 88 man-advantages.

The 2010-11 Bruins pushed back against such an assertion during their run to a championship.

The 2022-23 Bruins are cut from a different cloth. Both rosters boasted a layered, stingy defense and top talent between the pipes. But with a 60-goal scorer in David Pastrnak on the power play, Jim Montgomery’s team has the means to splinter penalty-killing units at a steady clip.

Which is why an 11-for-92 slide over the span of 27 games was befuddling for a power-play unit that has planted itself near the top of the league over the last five years.

Though stalwarts Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand remain on the unit, telegraphed puck movement and sluggish entries have marred the Bruins’ ability to capitalize since the calendar flipped to 2023.

But with the playoffs just days away, one of the few lingering issues with this roster seems to be turning a corner.

The Bruins scored twice on the power play during Tuesday’s record-setting win over the Capitals, marking just the second time since Dec. 19 they had two power-play goals in one game.

Since the start of April, the Bruins have cashed in on 6 of 13 power-play chances, a 46.2 percent clip.

“I think they’re playing confidently,” Montgomery said Wednesday morning at Warrior Ice Arena. “The puck is moving quick. Bodies are moving and there’s a great convergence at the net. And then you couple that with I think our breakouts and entries have been really good here lately.

“And that means you’re going to get a lot of zone time if you’re doing those two things. We always win faceoffs, because we have Bergeron.”

The Bruins have spread the wealth during this surge, with Tyler Bertuzzi the lone player to pot two power-play goals this month.

Much of the damage done by Boston’s power play can come in the form of one-timer cannons from Pastrnak. But simplifying the playbook has paid dividends recently; of those six goals in April, four have come on deflections, tips, and redirections near the crease.

If opponents look to clog up the slot to take away passing lanes, peppering the net and tasking net-front skaters like Bertuzzi or Jake DeBrusk to clean up the mess could be an effective contingency plan.

Playing it safe

Montgomery assuaged concerns regarding the health of Linus Ullmark Tuesday night, noting after the game that his early exit against Washington was “precautionary.”

The coach echoed that sentiment Wednesday morning after Ullmark did not take part in the Bruins’ final practice of the regular season.

“Linus is good today,” Montgomery said. “We’re going to be precautionary with him and he’s not going to be coming on the trip [to Montreal].”

Ullmark left Tuesday’s game with 9:39 left in the third period, appearing to tweak something while sealing off the right post.

Providence netminder Brandon Bussi was called up on an emergency basis Wednesday and practiced with the team.

Montgomery has yet to name a starter for Thursday’s regular-season finale in Montreal, although his coaching staff is “leaning” toward Jeremy Swayman.

Green light for Krejci

Other than David Krejci and potentially Tomas Nosek (illness), the Bruins are not keeping any veterans home for the Montreal game.

Even though injured skaters Nick Foligno and Derek Forbort took part in Wednesday’s practice, Krejci again remained off the ice.

But Krejci, who will miss his sixth straight game Thursday with a lower-body ailment, won’t remain on the shelf once the playoffs commence, according to Montgomery.

“He’s a playoff-only guy — that’s what he told me,” said the coach. “He’ll be ready.”

The Bruins haven’t been hampered by Krejci’s absence; they have outscored opponents, 6-3, during the 66:33 of five-on-five ice time that a reworked second line of Pavel Zacha, Pastrnak, and Bertuzzi has logged together.

Still, getting back a center with Krejci’s postseason credentials (42 goals, 124 points in 156 games) will further bolster a deep roster.