Lakers win ugly in drama-filled play-in game against the Timberwolves

Those ill-advised blows set the stage for a demoralizing night Tuesday, as the Timberwolves blew a 15-point lead in a 108-102 play-in game loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. With the win, the Lakers completed a dramatic turnaround from their 2-10 start to the season, securing the West's No. 7 seed and a first-round date with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves arrived in Southern California on Monday as the fallout from their chaotic regular season finale landed in email inboxes. First, Minnesota announced that it had suspended center Rudy Gobert for one game after he punched teammate Kyle Anderson during a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Then, forward Jaden McDaniels was formally diagnosed with two broken bones in his hand after he punched a wall in frustration during the same game.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Lakers claimed their comeback victory through gritty defense and an uncanny ability to barely avoid disaster. LeBron James and company came out flat, making just one of their first 10 shots and looking a step slow on defense throughout the first half. As an increasingly ugly contest tightened in the fourth quarter and progressed into overtime, the Lakers then committed several turnovers — and one unconscionable foul — that nearly reversed their late-game momentum.

Advertisement

This one will sting for Minnesota, which opened the night by achieving a strange calm amid what should have been a storm. Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch said before the game that Gobert and Anderson had apologized to each other and moved on, and he insisted that Sunday's huddle brouhaha wasn't prompted by "any kind of underlying issues." The decision to suspend Gobert was "pretty simple," Finch added, before indulging in a bit of wordplay as he predicted a hearty and focused response to the turmoil.

Advertisement

"We have fighters," Finch quipped.

Without the paint-bound Gobert, Minnesota initially looked a lot like it did last year, when its outside-in offense and up-and-down style presented problems for opponents. Instead of struggling to unlock spacing issues that have persisted this season, the spread-out Timberwolves simply let it fly, building a 60-49 halftime edge and shooting 16 for 41 on three-pointers for the night. Early on, Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns outdueled Lakers center Anthony Davis, while Mike Conley, a veteran point guard acquired at the trade deadline, helped fend off multiple Los Angeles runs with hot outside shooting.

But Minnesota's flow and resolve didn't last, as Los Angeles cranked up its defensive intensity in what became a grubby fourth quarter. Whether it was heavy legs from playing a shorter rotation or simple regression, Minnesota went nearly six minutes without scoring down the stretch, as Davis's swarming defense encouraged the Timberwolves to stay out of the paint.

The Lakers gradually trimmed the Timberwolves' lead, pulling even with a James three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining in regulation. Yet they seemed inclined to give the Timberwolves every opportunity to steal a road upset: In the closing minute of regulation, James threw a bad pass for a turnover, Austin Reaves botched an inbounds pass for another and Davis fouled Conley during a three-point attempt with 0.1 seconds left. That foul negated a go-ahead three-pointer by Lakers guard Dennis Schroder with 1.4 seconds left.

Advertisement

"Mike caught it in the deep corner and I jumped to not foul him, but he kind of went with me and got a foul," Davis said. "After it happened, me and [James] discussed and watched it. I told him, 'My bad.' I told the team, 'My fault.' I'm always the first one to own up to my mistakes. The biggest thing, though, is that it messed up Dennis's game-winner. He got on me about that."

Conley, who finished with 23 points and four assists, converted all three free throws to force overtime, but the Timberwolves' offense never got back on track. Anthony Edwards battled cramps and managed just nine points on 3-for-17 shooting, while Towns, who posted a team-high 24 points and 11 rebounds, dealt with foul trouble in the second half and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter and overtime. All told, the Timberwolves scored just 16 points over the final 17 minutes.

"They trapped [Edwards]," Finch said. "They put two [defenders] on him. When he did drive and he drew a crowd and kicked, it was really good for us. He didn't get anything easy. He didn't get to the free throw line much at all. [Towns] was in a heck of a rhythm until [the referees] whistled him to the bench."

The Lakers capitalized on the Timberwolves' fading stars to win the extra period, 10-4. In keeping with the night's theme, the ending wasn't smooth: Los Angeles failed to execute one last inbounds pass with less than 20 seconds remaining in regulation. James soft-tossed the ball to D'Angelo Russell, leading to a transition runout for Minnesota that granted Taurean Prince a wide-open shot at a game-tying three-pointer. Prince couldn't deliver, and the Timberwolves lost for the 19th time this season in a game in which they had led by at least 10 points.

Advertisement

Minnesota must now host a second play-in game against the winner of a Wednesday play-in between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert is expected back for the do-or-die contest, to be held Friday, and the winner will claim the West's No. 8 seed and face the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Los Angeles will face Memphis on the road for Game 1 Sunday.