Masataka Yoshida scratched from Red Sox lineup because of tight right hamstring

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida was scratched for Wednesday night’s game against the Rays because of a tight right hamstring.
Manager Alex Cora said during his pregame media session that Yoshida will be kept out of the lineup until Friday, when the Sox open a four-game series against the Angels at Fenway Park.
Raimel Tapia was originally slated to play center field on Wednesday night, but Kiké Hernández shifted from shortstop to center, with Tapia playing left field. Bobby Dalbec was in the lineup at shortstop.
Yoshida is just 1 for his last 9, though he continues to get on base (.385 OBP) during that three-game span. Overall, Yoshida is hitting .216/.356/.324 with a home run in 10 games.
