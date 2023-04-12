Patriots’ Bailey Zappe on QB competition with Mac Jones: ‘If my opportunity presents itself, I’m going to take full advantage of it’

Based on Bill Belichick’s comments last month, it seems like the Patriots are embracing competition for every segment of their roster in 2023 — including the quarterback position.

“Well, everybody will get a chance to play. We’ll play the best player,” Belichick said of Mac Jones’ spot on the depth chart at the NFL annual meeting in Phoenix.

And if New England opts to pit Jones and Bailey Zappe against one another once training camp opens, Zappe will be up for the challenge.