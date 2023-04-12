Patriots’ Bailey Zappe on QB competition with Mac Jones: ‘If my opportunity presents itself, I’m going to take full advantage of it’

Based on Bill Belichick’s comments last month, it seems like the Patriots are embracing competition for every segment of their roster in 2023 — including the quarterback position.
“Well, everybody will get a chance to play. We’ll play the best player,” Belichick said of Mac Jones’ spot on the depth chart at the NFL annual meeting in Phoenix.
And if New England opts to pit Jones and Bailey Zappe against one another once training camp opens, Zappe will be up for the challenge.
“If my opportunity presents itself, I’m going to take full advantage of it,” Zappe said Wednesday at a youth football clinic in Rhode Island. “I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win.
“That’s really all I can say from that standpoint. That’s Coach Belichick’s decision, whatever he decides. But if the opportunity presents itself, I’m going to be ready and take advantage of it.”
Bailey Zappe spoke today between drills as the @PatsFoundation held a youth football clinic at Naval Station Newport. He was asked by @NBC10_Joe about his mindset entering OTA’a and competing at quarterback. pic.twitter.com/VB1Lz7tRsf— Bob Socci (@BobSocci) April 12, 2023