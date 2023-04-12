Pirates’ Rich Hill improves, but loses to Astros

Rich Hill (0-2) worked six efficient innings but received little support from his teammates. Signed to a an $8 million, one-year deal in the offseason to provide a young pitching staff with a veteran presence, the 43-year-old Hill struggled during his last start. Unable to get his breaking stuff that can dip below 70 m.p.h., the White Sox teed off for seven runs in just four innings of work.

Urquidy (1-0) allowed singles by Carlos Santana and Jack Suwinski as the reigning champions took two of three in their first visit to Pittsburgh since 2013. Urquidy struck out two and walked three.

José Urquidy scattered two hits over six innings, rookie Corey Julks hit the first home run of his big league career and the Astros rolled by the Pirates, 7-0, at Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Hill took a step forward against the Astros, keeping Houston off balance and relying on his defense to get by. One of his few mistakes was an 82-m.p.h. cutter to Julks in the fourth inning that Julks, a Houston native, turned on and sent into the left-field bleachers.

Happ, Cubs agree on $61 million deal

All-Star outfielder Ian Happ and the Cubs agreed to a $61 million, three-year contract covering 2024-26.

Happ agreed in January to a $10.85 million, one-year contract. His new deal calls for a $3 million signing bonus payable June 1 and salaries of $20 million in both 2025 and 2026, and $18 million in 2027. He gets a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips.

The 28-year-old would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

Rangers SS Seager our four weeks

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will miss at least four weeks after being placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain after getting hurt running the bases.

General manager Chris Young said Seager had an MRI that showed a Grade 2 strain. Seager, who got hurt in the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against Kansas City, spent nearly a month on the IL with a left hamstring strain during the 2019 season with the Dodgers.