Red Sox rally but still can’t beat Rays, who improve to 12-0 to start the season

Tampa Bay improved to 12-0, one victory short of the major league record to start a season.

The Sox’ disastrous play on the road against the Rays continued with Wednesday night’s 9-7 loss. The Rays remain undefeated, while the Red Sox are two games under .500 (5-7). The Sox will try to avoid the sweep Thursday afternoon.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Make that 12 losses in a row for the Red Sox at Tropicana Field.

It started with position players being forced to play well above their pay grade, a highlight of this young season.

Masataka Yoshida was a late scratch, forcing Bobby Dalbec to play shortstop, Kiké Hernández to pivot to center field, and Raimel Tapia to move from center to left.

Advertisement

Dalbec has played just two career games at shortstop, and the Rays immediately tested his hands with a Yandy Diaz chopper in the first inning. Dalbec fielded it cleanly and threw on for the out.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The next batter, Wander Franco, went right back at Dalbec, forcing him up the middle. Dalbec got leather on the ball but mishandled it, resulting in an error.

Chris Sale, who had a terrible start, walked the next batter. Then, Randy Arozarena launched a three-run homer that just made it over the right-field wall. Red Sox manager Alex Cora challenged the call, but the home run was upheld, putting the Sox in a 3-0 hole. After back-to-back scoreless frames from Sale, he ran into trouble in the fourth, allowing a double and single, which put runners at first and third.

Vidal Brujan then laid down a bunt, a bad one, that traveled directly back to Sale. However, second baseman Yu Chang was shaded too far up the middle. First baseman Triston Casas, who has looked lost at the plate and in the field lately, crashed too hard on the bunt and couldn’t get back in time to cover first. Thus, nobody was at the bag.

Advertisement

The Rays brought across three runs in the frame, widening the Sox’ deficit to 6-1.

Sale went just four innings, yielding seven hits and five earned runs while walking two. In three starts this season, Sale has allowed 16 runs, tied for the most runs the lefthander has given up over any three-start stretch in his career.

Sale’s four-seam fastball was down a half-tick (averaging 93 miles per hour). Nevertheless, it hasn’t been much of a threat to hitters, lacking that natural ride you have seen from Sale throughout his career. He drew just two swings and misses on that pitch and just eight total. Meanwhile, Sale’s slider lacks the shape and break that made it such a weapon in the past. Instead, too many of his sliders stay middle-middle, resulting in hard contact.

The Red Sox battled back from an 8-4 deficit, aided by Rafael Devers’s three-run homer in the seventh against Rays reliever Colin Poche. Devers had been 0 for 8 lifetime against the lefthander with six strikeouts.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.