Game 12: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox’ struggles at Tropicana Field continued Tuesday night in a 7-2 loss to the Rays. They have now lost 11 straight at Tampa, the last win coming nearly one year ago on April 23, 2022.
The series continues Wednesday night. Zac Eflin was supposed to get the start for the Rays, but he was placed on the 15-day IL with back tightness. Taj Bradley will make his big league debut instead.
The Sox will counter with Chris Sale, who in eight innings over his first two starts against the Orioles and Tigers surrendered 11 hits and 10 runs with 13 strikeouts and five walks against the Orioles and Tigers. He also has allowed four homers.
Advertisement
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (5-6): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (1-0, 11.25 ERA)
RAYS (11-0): TBA
Pitching: RHP Taj Bradley (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Time: 6:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Bradley: Has not faced any Boston batters
Rays vs. Sale: Randy Arozarena 1-7, Christian Bethancourt 0-2, Yandy Díaz 6-14, Wander Franco 4-6, Manuel Margot 3-5, Francisco Mejía 0-2, Isaac Paredes 1-2, Harold Ramírez 1-2, Taylor Walls 1-6
Stat of the day: The Rays have outscored their opponents 83-20 through the first 11 games.
Notes: Sale owns a 10-6 mark and a 2.82 ERA in 23 career appearances (21 starts) against Tampa Bay, allowing 99 hits in 137 innings to go with 193 strikeouts. … Kiké Hernández is hitless in his last 27 at-bats and is 3 for 36 on the season with 13 strikeouts. … The Sox are 9 of 62 (.145) with one extra-base hit and 20 strikeouts in the first two games of the series with the Rays using nine pitchers. … The Rays have 29 home runs, matching the major-league record through 11 games set by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2000. They are averaging 7.5 runs and have a team OPS of .945 with an earned run average of 1.73. … Bradley, 22, is considered the No. 18 prospect by MLB Pipeline, No. 42 by Baseball America and No. 60 by ESPN.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.