Game 12: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox’ struggles at Tropicana Field continued Tuesday night in a 7-2 loss to the Rays. They have now lost 11 straight at Tampa, the last win coming nearly one year ago on April 23, 2022.

The series continues Wednesday night. Zac Eflin was supposed to get the start for the Rays, but he was placed on the 15-day IL with back tightness. Taj Bradley will make his big league debut instead.

The Sox will counter with Chris Sale, who in eight innings over his first two starts against the Orioles and Tigers surrendered 11 hits and 10 runs with 13 strikeouts and five walks against the Orioles and Tigers. He also has allowed four homers.