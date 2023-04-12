Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly leaves game with apparent arm injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly left Wednesday night’s game against the Rays in the fifth inning with what appeared to be an arm injury.

Kelly, who took over for starter Chris Sale, plunked Yandy Diaz with two outs and immediately dropped to the dirt, placing his hands over his face. Kelly, nearly in tears, then grabbed at his pitching (right) elbow while a member of the training staff and manager Alex Cora rushed to his side.