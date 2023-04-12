In a statement victory beyond the Hockomock, second-ranked Franklin baseball tops No. 1 Taunton

“We came in ready to go, especially after last year,” said Campbell. “We were just trying to bounce back and keep it going. It’s a huge win, but we have to keep it going. It’s all about consistency.”

In a rematch of the Division 1 final last June, second-ranked Franklin scraped across three runs in the first two innings and then rode the left arm of junior Austin Campbell to earn a 3-2 win over top-ranked Taunton.

TAUNTON — Call it revenge or an early-season statement. Either way, Wednesday’s victory over Taunton had extra meaning for the Franklin baseball team.

Both teams had a feeling Wednesday’s showdown would be decided during the final at-bat, possibly in a one-run game. That sentiment came true.

With Franklin (4-0) ahead, 3-2, in the bottom of the seventh, Taunton advanced the tying run to third base as reigning Hockomock MVP Ryan MacDougall strode to the plate. The hero in the state final a season ago with a go-ahead home run in a 2-1 victory, MacDougall wasn’t able to play spoiler for Franklin this time around. Senior righthander Jase Lyons got the power-hitting lefty to ground out to second for the final out.

“It was great to be out there and I had nothing but confidence out there,” said Lyons. “I’m not really a strikeout pitcher but I knew to trust my defense and that is was going to work out in the end.”

His three-out save preserved the win for Campbell, who dominated across six innings, allowing six hits and two runs with nine strikeouts and no walks against a potent Taunton lineup. Campbell overwhelmed the strike zone and utilized his fastball-changeup combination, keeping the Tigers off balance outside of a two-run triple by MacDougall in the fifth.

“Austin’s matured and has put in the work in the offseason and now you’re starting to see the culmination of that,” said Franklin coach Zach Brown. “He’s throwing the ball great and pitching with a lot of confidence. He gave us a great effort on the hill today.”

Taunton righthander Shawn Cali was equally impressive, firing a complete game with three unearned runs. But Franklin took advantage of two key miscues. In the first, Ben Jarosz reached on a two-out error, allowing Eisig Chin to score from third for a 1-0 lead.

Then in the second, another error kept the inning alive and Lyons made the Tigers (3-1) pay, blooping a two-run single to right for a 3-0 advantage.

“Both teams played well and these games are awesome and always tight,” said Taunton coach Blair Bourque. “We beat ourselves and we have to be better defensively. But Franklin was sharper today.”



















