With few exceptions, Red Sox a collection of spare parts and aging veterans, and it has showed against unbeaten Rays

But if your focus is on why Bobby Dalbec played shortstop, it’s misplaced. The Sox could have had their entire roster available and they still would have been decidedly the second-best team on the field.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — That the Red Sox used a raggedy lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night was a product of injuries.

This is Chaim Bloom’s fourth season in charge of baseball operations and the Sox are the worst team in the American League East. With a few exceptions, the roster is a collection of spare parts and aging veterans signed to short-term deals.

Their ceiling is likely no better than finishing .500. The Sox are 5-7 after a 9-7 loss at Tropicana Field and a dropped popup away from being 4-8.

Bloom insists the best is yet to come. But any clear-headed evaluation would also see the Blue Jays, Orioles, Rays, and Yankees better positioned for future success.

The Yankees and Jays have premium talent, strong farm systems and owners intent on winning.

The Rays routinely excel at drafting good players and improving the ones they obtain via trade or free agency.

The Orioles have some of the best young talent in the game and are on the verge of a renaissance. Their catcher, 25-year-old Adley Rutschman, looks every bit the cornerstone of a championship team.

After Rafael Devers, what Red Sox player can you clearly identify as being a key member of a playoff team in a year or two or three?

Maybe Triston Casas. Maybe Alex Verdugo or Masataka Yoshida. Maybe Garrett Whitlock or Brayan Bello. But they’re all just maybes until proven otherwise.

Devers flips his bat after hitting a three-run homer off Tampa's Colin Poche in the seventh-inning of Wednesday's loss. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Trevor Story is a good choice. But it was Bloom’s decision to sign Story to a six-year, $140 million contract before last season that was a catalyst for the problems they’re encountering now.

Story was still available in late March because teams were fearful about the condition of his right elbow based on his throws from shortstop during the 2021 season.

Bloom took a chance and Story proved to be a good second baseman. But he tore an elbow ligament in December once he started making longer throws in preparation for replacing Xander Bogaerts.

Now Kiké Hernández is the shortstop, except when he has to play the outfield, and you get situations like Dalbec playing shortstop.

That the Sox mounted a determined comeback after falling behind 6-1 speaks well of their determination. That they have lost 12 consecutive games at Tropicana Field and are now 199-197 under Bloom speaks much louder.

Because he’s running baseball ops, Bloom is an easy target for angry fans who have seen a series of talented players sent away with little in return.

But his bosses — John Henry, Tom Werner, and Sam Kennedy — are equally responsible if not more so. They ultimately determine the direction of the franchise through times good and bad.

They deserve credit for the four World Series championships and blame for the two last-place finishes in the last three seasons. It was their decision to hire Bloom and they approve of the major moves.

The schedule suggested the Sox had an opportunity to get off to a good start, something Kennedy said was important. Now they need a victory on Thursday afternoon to avoid a four-game sweep.

When Devers belted a three-run homer in the seventh inning on Wednesday, a contingent of Sox fans seated behind the visitors’ dugout cheered loudly.

But it was only a temporary reprieve as the Rays held on. They are now a remarkable 12-0, the best start for any team in 36 years.

Sale allowed three runs in the first inning Wednesday night, putting the Red Sox in a hole right out of the gate. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tampa Bay has a fun team that’s a pleasure to watch.

“They look great to me,” Devers said. “You can see their confidence.”

Devers knows. He played on Red Sox teams that shared those same attributes. He’s also counting on it happening again, having agreed to a long-term contract in January.

But it’s not going to happen any time soon. The season is only a dozen games in and the Sox are already looking up.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.