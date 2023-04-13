BSO unveils 2023-24 season, the 10th under music director Andris Nelsons

The orchestra announced details of the season on Thursday. It will be the BSO’s 10th under the leadership of music director Andris Nelsons, who is scheduled to conduct 11 out of 22 weeks of subscription programs. These include the conclusion of the orchestra’s long-running journey through the music of Dmitri Shostakovich with Nelsons: first with a program featuring Yo-Yo Ma in both of the composer’s cello concertos (Oct. 12-15) and then with concert performances of the largest-scale piece in Shostakovich’s catalog, the opera “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk”. (Jan. 25 and 27)

A multisensory music festival, a weekend marathon of Beethoven piano concertos, and celebrations of trailblazing conductor Serge Koussevitzky, composer György Ligeti, and jazz saxophone luminary Wayne Shorter are just a few of the banner events scheduled for the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s 2023-24 season at Symphony Hall.

“It’s a very rich season, I think, with many really intense experiences in the course of the offerings we have,” said BSO artistic administrator Anthony Fogg in a phone interview. “Throughout the season, there are these series of very concentrated musical experiences and expressions.”

Other major events under Nelsons’s direction include the autumn’s opening subscription concerts (Oct. 5-6) and gala (Oct. 7); the complete cycle of Beethoven piano concertos featuring Beethoven expert Paul Lewis (Oct. 19-21); the season finale performance of Berlioz’s choral symphony “Roméo et Juliette” starring mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges and tenor Lawrence Brownlee (May 2-4); and the two-week “Music for the Senses” festival (April 4-14).

BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons at Symphony Hall, Nov. 3, 2022. Winslow Townson

As centerpieces, this festival boasts two ambitious pieces premiered or commissioned by Koussevitzky, who was music director of the BSO from 1924 to 1949. In the first week, Scriabin’s tone poem “Prometheus: Poem of Fire” will feature pianist Yefim Bronfman, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and a lighting display in accordance with the composer’s own chromatic notes for the piece. The next week is devoted to Messiaen’s ecstatic “Turangalîla-symphonie” with soloists Yuja Wang (piano) and Cécile Lartigau (playing the Ondes Martenot, an early electronic instrument that sounds like a cross between a piano and theremin). Additional festival events with partnering organizations will be announced later.

The weeks without Nelsons also cover a broad swath of repertoire and special guests. The 100th anniversary of Ligeti’s birth will be honored in November with a week of programming featuring artistic kindred spirits Thomas Adès (conductor/piano) and soloist Kirill Gerstein (piano) appearing with both the BSO and the Boston Symphony Chamber Players (Nov. 12-19). Late winter brings a two-week “Music of the Midnight Sun” series focusing on Nordic composers, which will include a staged performance of Grieg’s “Peer Gynt” to be conducted by Dima Slobodeniouk and adapted and directed by Bill Barclay. (Feb. 29-March 9).

American conductor Karina Canellakis returns to Symphony Hall to lead a program including Haydn’s Cello Concerto in C with soloist Alisa Weilerstein and Bartók’s “Bluebeard’s Castle” in concert with mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill and bass-baritone Johannes Martin Kränzle (Feb. 8-10). BSO principal cellist Blaise Déjardin plays a central role in the American premiere of Elena Langer’s whimsical “The Dong with a Luminous Nose,” a BSO co-commission based on the nonsense poem by Edward Lear, to be conducted by Mark Elder (March 14-16). Other composers whose BSO commissions or co-commissions will be performed in the coming season include Roberto Sierra, Iman Habibi, James Lee III, Sofia Gubaidulina, and Tania León.

The saxophone notably occupies the spotlight more than usual. Classical player Steven Banks makes his BSO debut under the baton of assistant conductor Earl Lee with Henri Tomasi’s 1949 Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra (Nov. 24-25). Then, late March brings “A Symphonic Celebration: Jazz Legend Wayne Shorter,” as five of his longtime collaborators — including bassist/vocalist esperanza spalding and drummer Terri Lyne Carrington — make their BSO debuts in an evening-length tribute (March 21-23) to the saxophonist, who died at the age of 89 last month.

Next season’s BSO debuts also include conductors Joana Mallwitz, Clark Rundell, and Domingo Hindoyan; pianists Anna Vinnitskaya and Yunchan Lim; violinists Pekka Kuusisto and Randall Goosby; and cellist Pablo Ferrández. Among the additional returning guests to the subscription series are conductors Hannu Lintu, Tugan Sokhiev, and John Storgårds; violinists Leonidas Kavakos and Hilary Hahn, and pianists Rudolf Buchbinder and Seong-Jin Cho.

The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra is also planning two preseason programs at Symphony Hall with conductor Keith Lockhart in honor of laureate conductor and film music statesman John Williams. “A John Williams Tribute” offers a wide sampler from Williams’s library of scores (Sept. 22-23), while “‘Star Wars’: The Story in Music” follows the saga’s entire arc through music from each of the nine central movies (Sept. 23-24).

Subscriptions to the season are available by calling 888-266-1200 or online at www.bso.org. Single tickets will be available starting Aug. 1.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Oct. 5, 2023-May 4, 2024. Symphony Hall.

A.Z. Madonna