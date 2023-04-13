In ‘The Last Thing He Told Me,’ the thrill is gone

We’ve seen the likes of Apple TV+’s seven-episode mystery “The Last Thing He Told Me” before, with its twists and turns along the way to the truth about a disappearance, in this case of the seemingly devoted father and husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). And, alas, there’s not a lot to distinguish this particular version of the tale, except, perhaps, for some acting by Jennifer Garner that elevates her character, Owen’s wife, Hannah, into something more than the blandly stalwart figure she is on paper. Also appealing: the beautiful, if unimaginatively shot, San Francisco Bay Area setting.

Adapted by Laura Dave and Josh Singer from Dave’s novel, the show begins with Owen’s disappearance, which occurs on the same day that the company he works for is raided by the FBI for investment fraud. The optics regarding the reason Owen is gone are not good, to put it mildly, but Hannah, who has been married to him for a year, feels sure that there’s something else going on and that he’s not a lying liar who lies. She’s left to figure out everything — seven episodes’ worth of everything — with Owen’s teen daughter from his previous marriage, Bailey (Angourie Rice). Before he ran off, Owen left each of them a note, along with a bag of cash. They must work together and, once they find evidence that’s tied to Texas, travel together, too.

But, in the secondary-plot position, Bailey despises Hannah, and her bitterness inhibits their progress. Bailey, whose mother is dead, has never accepted her stepmother, we learn in the show’s many flashbacks, despite Owen’s consistent efforts to get her to warm up to Hannah. Is it misguided loyalty to her birth mother? Does she know something about Hannah that we don’t? It doesn’t appear to be Hannah’s fault; she’s a patient stepmom, and she works hard not to take Bailey’s rejection personally. Like Owen, whose gentleness and love of family are emphasized in the flashbacks, she’s close to ideal.

Garner manages to reveal some fear and confusion behind Hannah’s eyes, and that helps to make her more human. But generally speaking, the people in this miniseries are one-dimensional, not least of all Aisha Tyler’s Jules, Hannah’s journalist best friend, who often seems too loyal and too endlessly available to be real. The defiant teen, the perfect husband with secrets, they’re types and they lack the kinds of details and interior lives that might inspire viewers to form an emotional attachment to either of them. At times, I felt like they were just this side of stick figures.

The plot, too, was missing the kind of momentum and cleverness that might keep me keep me invested. The ideas I had relatively early in the series about the reasons for Owen’s departure were correct, even while the writers continued to tell the story as if it all remained inexplicable. One thing is certain: Coming up with good twists and satisfying endings to Harlan Coben-like mystery stories is harder than many TV writers seem to realize. Making a “Big Little Lies” (first season) or a “Mare of Easttown” isn’t easy, even while they fall into a conventional genre. Apple TV+ has many strengths, particularly when it comes to original, imaginative shows such as “Severance,” “Bad Sisters,” “Dickinson,” and “The Afterparty.” But it has struggled to come up with conventional thrillers that work as well as those more unusual shows. Like “The Last Thing He Told Me,” the streamer’s “Surface,” “Suspicion,” and “Defending Jacob” have all missed the mark to some degree.

You can’t merely stretch two or three hours of story line and suspense into seven or eight and expect it to be effective. Too often these days, the reward for commitment to one of these TV mystery series arouses little more than a shoulder shrug and, sometimes, an eye roll.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME

Starring: Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults

On: Apple TV+. Premieres Friday with first two episodes.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.