Mass. natives Jennifer Coolidge and Karen Lynch make Time’s 100 most influential people list

Coolidge, 61, was selected for the “icons” category. The actress was born in Boston, grew up in Norwell, and attended Emerson College. Known for “Legally Blonde” and “American Pie,” she’s had a career comeback in recent years for her Emmy-winning role as Tanya McQuoid in the first two seasons of the HBO series “The White Lotus.”Coolidge was also honored this year as the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 73rd Woman of the Year .

Actress Jennifer Coolidge and CVS Health leader Karen Lynch, both Massachusetts natives, are among Time Magazine’s “ 100 most influential people ” of 2023.

Each Time honoree is listed with written remarks from other public figures. The actress Mia Farrow wrote of Coolidge, “So many of the qualities that have made everyone fall in love with her are outside of what is mainstream or expected: her eccentric mannerisms, hilarious improvisations, and, most of all, aching vulnerability.”

Coolidge said in a 2022 interview with the Globe that she is happy with her career resurgence. “I think it would have been better for my love life if it happened earlier. But to be really honest, I like it in this order because if it had happened in the reverse order, it would be sort of tragic,” Coolidge said.

CVS Health president and CEO Karen S. Lynch speaks during a gathering at Boston College's Chief Executives Club on Oct. 12, 2022, in Boston. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Lynch, 59, is from Ware and was selected for the “titans” category. She attended Boston College and Boston University Questrom School of Business. She is president and CEO of CVS Health Corp., having previously worked at Aetna, Cigna, and Magellan Health.

In the Time tribute, Kenneth C. Frazier, former CEO of the pharmaceutical company Merck & Co, said of Lynch, “Karen Lynch is on a mission to make health care simpler, more personalized, and more affordable.”

Lynch began her position as CEO in Feb. 2021 and ranked first on Fortune’s 2021 and 2022 Most Powerful Women in Business lists.









Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com.