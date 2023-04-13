Matthew Macfadyen’s appeal extends beyond ‘Succession’

I suspect Matthew Macfadyen will remain in the category he won last year, best supporting actor in a drama. He remains extraordinary on the show, as the insecure Tom Wambsgans, and his work on the phone in last Sunday’s episode was epic. He has been a favorite of mine for years, since he has been in a number of good shows and miniseries. Here are just a few Macfadyen TV vehicles, if you’re looking for a Wamb-slam. Unfortunately, three Macfadyen TV goodies — “The Way We Live Now,” “The Pillars of the Earth,” and “Any Human Heart,” are not available to stream anywhere at the moment.

It’s hard to imagine which “Succession” actors will leave with statues at this year’s Emmy ceremony (on Sept. 18). They’ve all been outstanding so far this season. I’m expecting some category-shifting for the show’s final go at the awards, not just for Brian Cox but for Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, who are said to be contemplating a change from supporting to leading categories. Jeremy Strong, who also plays a Roy sibling, has already been nominated in the leading category, which he won in 2020.

Advertisement

“Quiz” (2020): Based on a true story, this three-episode series looks back at the 2001 attempt by Macfadyen’s Charles Ingram to cheat on the UK version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” Ingram’s wife and another person were helping him from the audience with carefully timed coughs. Directed by Stephen Frears, the lighthearted but sad story also features Michael Sheen, Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”), Aisling Bea, and the late Helen McCrory. (AMC+)

“Little Dorrit” (2009): This PBS “Masterpiece” eight-parter is one of TV’s better Dickens adaptations. Claire Foy is the poor Amy Dorrit, who works as a seamstress for Mrs. Clennam. Macfadyen is Clennam’s son, the kind Arthur Clennam, and Amy seems to develop an attraction to him. Forget about the “edgy” new Hulu version of “Great Expectations”; this is a Dickens worth experiencing. (Britbox)

Advertisement

“Howards End” (2017): This four-part adaptation of the E.M. Forster novel, from Kenneth Lonergan of “Manchester by the Sea,” holds up nicely in comparison to the Merchant-Ivory gem, with more time to tease out the themes of liberal guilt, class divides, and compromises in love. Macfadyen is excellent as the wealthy businessman played by Anthony Hopkins in the movie. (Amazon, Starz)

“Ripper Street” (2013): This sometimes gripping and bloody crime series features Macfadyen as a forensic-minded inspector in the East End of London in 1889, not long after Jack the Ripper’s siege. Macfadyen projects a strong moral presence at work, but he also drops layers of flawed humanness on top of it. (Fubo, Crackle)

Matthew Macfadyen in "Ripper Street." Jonathan Hession

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.