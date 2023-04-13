‘Renfield’ is a bloody mess

At least that’s how it goes in the 1931 horror classic “Dracula,” in which Renfield, played by the ineffable Dwight Frye, begins as a mild-mannered real-estate agent and is transformed into a spider-eating lunatic who rhapsodizes about his visions of rats (“thousands of rats, with their eyes blazing red, like his, only smaller”) to astonished psychologists.

“No man is a hero to his valet,” an old French proverb states. The truth of this is vividly demonstrated in the case of Renfield, enlisted by the Transylvanian count Dracula not only to offer his own blood but lead him to fresh victims. After outliving his usefulness, Renfield is abandoned by his supernatural master to madness, confinement, and eventual death.

In the new horror-comedy “Renfield,” the origin story is mostly the same — in one of the film’s few genuinely clever and competently executed moments, this movie’s stars, Nicholas Hoult (as Renfield) and Nicolas Cage (as Dracula), enact a meet-cute pastiche of Tod Browning’s nearly-100-year-old movie, in black-and-white and everything — except of course that the vampire-and-familiar (for that is what Renfield is called here) are still kicking to this day, having abandoned Europe for the aptly decadent climes of modern-day New Orleans.

Nicolas Cage as Dracula in “Renfield.” Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures

As a shooting location, New Orleans offers a lot of local color, and one presumes the tax incentives for film productions are also pretty sweet. Apparently, too, whether or not you’re shooting there, the city doesn’t seem to care how you portray it. In this case, its police force is entirely on the take, ruled by the Lobos, a family drug mob. Which is itself overseen by a fierce matriarch and her sadistic but goofy son.

But wait: There is, of course, one cop on the force who’s not corrupt, Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina), whose own cop dad was killed by the Lobo clan. She’s delegated to traffic duty, while her semi-estranged sister works for the FBI.

Awkwafina as Rebecca Quincy in “Renfield.” Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures

About now you may be asking, “What the hell does all that have to do with vampires?” And that is an excellent question. Which leads to another question: Is it possible for a motion picture to be overcooked and underbaked at the same time?

At the movie’s relatively acceptable beginning, Renfield is at a codependent support group meeting, which is kind of funny, because he has the world’s most horrible boss. Still in thrall to Dracula’s nefariousness, he cleverly picks his master’s next victims from the bad boyfriends his fellow sufferers complain about.

His master, in turn, complains about the very corrupt blood he has to drink — having suffered significant degeneration over in Europe, the vampire is gathering strength. Dracula requests fresher food: a busload of cheerleaders, a quartet of nuns. Soon enough, Renfield is at a local bar where the patrons include a busload of cheerleaders and a quartet of nuns, but as he wrestles with his conscience, some would-be cop killers show up to wipe out Rebecca. Eating bugs gives Renfield super-strength, and in coming to the defense of the one good cop, Renfield spills much gore, dismembering one menace, maybe gouging the eyes out of another, and so on. And so an alliance between Renfield and Rebecca is born.

All this is played for laughs. But doesn’t get them. “Renfield,” directed by Chris McKay from a script by Ryan Ridley, is a tonal nightmare in which precisely nothing is at stake (and no, I can’t believe I just wrote that, either). It’s a bit of a shame, too, because most of the performers are very up for what could have been a lively vampire farce.

Nicholas Hoult as Renfield in “Renfield.” Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures

I’ve admired Hoult since he was a child actor, in the 2002 comedy “About A Boy” with Hugh Grant; reviewing the movie at the time, I took note of his near-Satanic eyebrows, and he uses them here to understated effect, combining their menace with a courtly befuddlement.

Nicolas Cage, who once told me in an interview that certain roles brought out the surrealist in him, is having a ball here; he seems to have been waiting to play Dracula for almost an eternity. Awkwafina is fine as Rebecca, although her character’s function as an Avenger For The Family (and why do genre movies have to contain this component anyway?) is pretty thankless.

Nicolas Cage in “Renfield.” Universal Pictures

Less delightful is Ben Schwartz as mini-drug-lord Teddy Lobo, coming on like he wants to star in a Beastie Boys biopic. Watching poor Shohreh Aghdashloo as the Lobo matriarch, all I could think was “This woman made her film debut in ‘Chess of the Wind.’” (Look it up.)

And, like Universal’s other recent novelty item, “Cocaine Bear,” “Renfield” is a continuity mess. If they still made film on celluloid, I’d say it looks like it was edited in a shredder; as it is, I guess the more apt cutting simile is a glitchy bot. (As it happens, three human editors are credited.) Some shots of Hoult dancing in the end credits suggest this is one of those movies where a lot of footage was shot in the hope of something, well, sticking. For all the fake hemoglobin spilled here, not much does.

★

RENFIELD

Directed by Chris McKay. Written by Ryan Ridley, from a story by Robert Kirkman, based on characters created by Bram Stoker. Starring Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Shohreh Aghdashloo. At Landmark Kendall Square and suburbs. 93 minutes. R (copious blood is spilled)