WasFest at the Boch Center will bring together an array of artists to celebrate classic albums

In the age of TikTok and streaming services, we’ve seen plenty of hand-wringing over the supposed demise of the album format. Is the album dead?
Not if Don Was has anything to say about it. The veteran musician and producer has worked on records by Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, and a long list of others. Since 2012, he has served as president of the legendary jazz label Blue Note Records.
And in late June, he’ll throw his large hat in the ring as the curator of WasFest, a new three-day festival celebrating classic albums at the Boch Center’s Wang and Shubert theaters. Highlights include the Dark Star Orchestra re-creating the Grateful Dead’s Nov. 14, 1978, performance at what was then the Music Hall (now the Wang Theatre), the group’s last of more than a dozen shows at the venue in the 1970s, and Boston funk band Lettuce — with Judith Hill — anchoring a performance of Aretha Franklin’s 1971 classic “Live at the Fillmore West.”
The festival kicks off June 23 at the Shubert Theatre with Robert Glasper performing music from his acclaimed album trilogy “Black Radio” and Meshell Ndegeocello revisiting her album “Plantation Lullabies.” On Saturday, June 24, the Julian Lage Quartet with guest John Medeski will perform Grant Green’s 1964 classic “Street of Dreams” — one of Was’s favorite albums — and the Gerald Clayton Trio, with guests Ambrose Akinmusire and Immanuel Wilkins, will re-create the late Wayne Shorter’s “Speak No Evil.”
Opening for Lettuce on the final night of the festival June 25 will be the British reggae group Steel Pulse, who will perform their 1982 standout “True Democracy” in its entirety. WasFest is organized in conjunction with the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame, a new museum located inside the Wang Theatre celebrating Boston’s rich musical history. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at WasFest.org.
