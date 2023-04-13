WasFest at the Boch Center will bring together an array of artists to celebrate classic albums

In the age of TikTok and streaming services, we’ve seen plenty of hand-wringing over the supposed demise of the album format. Is the album dead?

Not if Don Was has anything to say about it. The veteran musician and producer has worked on records by Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, and a long list of others. Since 2012, he has served as president of the legendary jazz label Blue Note Records.

And in late June, he’ll throw his large hat in the ring as the curator of WasFest, a new three-day festival celebrating classic albums at the Boch Center’s Wang and Shubert theaters. Highlights include the Dark Star Orchestra re-creating the Grateful Dead’s Nov. 14, 1978, performance at what was then the Music Hall (now the Wang Theatre), the group’s last of more than a dozen shows at the venue in the 1970s, and Boston funk band Lettuce — with Judith Hill — anchoring a performance of Aretha Franklin’s 1971 classic “Live at the Fillmore West.”