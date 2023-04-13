AG’s office settles with Constellation Energy over Mystic plant

State Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office has reached a settlement with Constellation Energy over its Mystic power station in Everett that would collectively save New England ratepayers $20 million, including $9 million in Massachusetts. The settlement resolves a protest filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by groups representing the six New England states and municipal utilities over the amount of money Constellation was looking to recover from ratepayers to keep the natural gas-fired power plant running after its intended retirement date. The company’s original plan was to close it at the end of May 2022, but grid overseer ISO New England deemed the plant to be essential and helped craft a ratepayer-funded subsidy, called a “cost-of-service agreement,” that could keep the plant open two additional years. Campbell’s office said the cost-of-service agreement has cost New England ratepayers $286 million as of January, although the future total costs of the two-year program are not yet known. It’s not clear how much each individual ratepayer would save from this $20 million settlement, which kicks in on June 1, though it’s likely to be small given that it’s being spread out over all of the region. A spokesman for Constellation said the company is pleased to settle the dispute and while the settlement reduces the amount Constellation was seeking to recover, this accord allows “greater certainty about the cost of important fuel security benefits” that Mystic and its adjacent liquefied natural gas terminal will provide through May 31, 2024. — JON CHESTO

HEALTH CARE

Analytics company Arcadia raises $125 million

Health care analytics company Arcadia announced Thursday that it raised $125 million from Vista Credit Partners, the credit-lending arm of Vista Equity Partners. It’s one of the year’s biggest local financing deals in tech. Boston-based Arcadia provides health care organizations with data insights to help them deliver advanced care and research. The new money will accelerate Arcadia’s growth and help the company invest in its relationships with customers, including Cigna, Cleveland Clinic, and Boston Medical Center. “Arcadia’s mission is to inform better healthcare decisions by unlocking the power of the vast amount of data that is captured in modern healthcare delivery and operations,” Michael Meucci, CEO of Arcadia, said in a press release. — HANNAH NGUYEN

CELLPHONES

iPhone production in India triples

Apple assembled more than $7 billion of iPhones in India last fiscal year, tripling production in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone arena after accelerating a move beyond China. Apple now makes almost 7 percent of its iPhones in India through expanding partners from Foxconn Technology Group to Pegatron Corp., people familiar with the matter said. That’s a significant leap for India, which accounted for an estimated 1 percent of the world’s iPhones in 2021. Apple is exploring ways to reduce its reliance on China as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to escalate. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LUXURY

LVMH stock jumps as Chinese shoppers venture out

LVMH shares rose to a record after Chinese shoppers emerged from the world’s strictest lockdowns and splurged on luxury handbags and jewelry, driving a surge in sales at the Louis Vuitton owner. Organic sales at the group’s biggest unit, which sells fashion and leather goods, rose 18 percent in the first quarter, almost twice the gain that analysts were expecting. The division’s growth in China came in at a double-digit percentage, chief financial officer Jean-Jacques Guiony told analysts Wednesday. Paris-based LVMH is the first luxury-goods maker to publish first-quarter sales and is generally considered a bellwether for the rest of the industry. Luxury rivals Hermes International, which publishes results Friday, and Cartier-owner Richemont, also gained on optimism Chinese shoppers will drive sales and profit. LVMH said demand grew in every region in the first three months as shoppers snapped up luxury items, from Christian Dior handbags to Tiffany rings. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

ExxonMobil, Toyota to test low-carbon fuel for gas-powered engines

Exxon Mobil and Toyota have formed a partnership to test out low-carbon fuels in gasoline engines, potentially offering a way for drivers to reduce emissions without upgrading to an electric vehicle. The fuel blends are made from cleaner feedstocks such as renewable biomass and ethanol and could one day cut greenhouse gas emissions from internal combustion engines by as much as 75 percent compared with regular gasoline, Andrew Madden, Exxon’s vice president for strategy and planning, said in a Wednesday interview, citing initial trial results. The fuels proved compatible with Toyota vehicles, raising the prospect of a drop-in solution that could compete with battery-powered cars in future. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUDITING

KPMG fined by UK watchdog

KPMG was fined £1.25 million ($1.56 million) by the UK audit watchdog over errors it made in its work on Luceco Plc’s books in 2016. An-ex KMPG employee, Stuart Smith, who was audit engagement partner for the Luceco audit, was also fined £50,000, the Financial Reporting Council said in a statement on Thursday. KPMG’s sanction was discounted to £875,000 after admissions of the failure while Smith’s was reduced to £35,000. At the time of the audit failures, Luceco was the parent of a group of companies producing lighting products and wiring accessories, including a production and manufacturing company in China and two distribution companies in the UK. The audit errors were compounded by the fact that KPMG and Smith had been aware of failures in previous years concerning the accuracy of the cost of inventory — one of the eight breaches they admitted, the FRC said. The world’s top auditors have come under fire from regulators over some of the most high profile finance scandals in recent years from Greensill to Carillion. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was fined £5.6 million ($7 million) last month over its 2017 and 2018 audit of Babcock International Group Plc. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

US purchases of machines to make chips hit a record in March

US purchases of machines to make computer chips from Taiwan rose to a record in March, as the Biden administration works to reinvigorate the domestic semiconductor industry. Taiwan, a global hub for silicon fabrication advances, saw its chipmaking machine exports to the United States rise 42.6 percent in March from a year earlier, reaching a new high of $71.3 million, according to data from its Ministry of Finance. Exports to China, on the other hand, plummeted 33.7 percent, marking the ninth straight month of decline. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Despite first quarter loss, Delta sees brighter days ahead

Delta Air Lines reported a $363 million loss for the first quarter on Thursday, with higher spending on labor and fuel overshadowing a sharp rise in revenue. But the airline predicted it will make a bigger-than-expected profit in the current second quarter, which includes the start of the key summer travel season. Airlines are getting a tailwind from the combination of strong demand and limited flights, which has pushed fares higher. But investors were spooked this week when industry analysts warned that growth in airline bookings has slowed down compared with this time last year. Delta’s CEO said it is unfair to compare current ticket sales with those from a year ago, when travel was just starting to boom as pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. — ASSOCIATED PRESS