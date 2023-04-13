Arrest in fatal stabbing of Bob Lee complicates narrative of a ‘crime-ridden’ San Francisco

The truth, it turns out, was more complicated.

On Thursday, police announced that they had made an arrest in connection with Lee’s killing. The suspect is Nima Momeni, a 38-year-old Emeryville resident, whose LinkedIn profile lists him as a tech consultant who is the owner of a firm called Expand IT. According to the city’s police chief, Bill Scott, Lee and Momeni “knew each other.” Scott did not provide additional details or information on a possible motive.

While details on the tragedy are still emerging, the evidence is growing that the killing was not the random street slaying that many assumed it was.

“The people who tried to exploit this tragedy to stoke hatred of the poor should be ashamed,” tweeted Dean Preston, who sits on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. “Some public apologies are in order.”

The number of violent crimes in San Francisco — including homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault — has been on a mostly steady decline for years after cresting in 2013, according to the State of California Department of Justice. Ten years ago, there were more than 7,000 violent crimes committed in the city. In 2021, the last full year for which data is available, there were just under 4,900.

In 2022, there were a total of 56 homicides in San Francisco, according to the city’s police department. In Boston, by comparison, there were 40.

“Overall, if you look at the last five years and 10 years on a longer-term scale, crime is at a historic low,” San Francisco Police Commissioner Kevin Benedicto told the Los Angeles Times. “San Francisco has public safety issues like every big city and it’s unfairly portrayed as being in the midst of a crime wave that isn’t born out of the data.”

At the time of his death, Lee, 43, who previously served as the chief technology officer of the payment company Square (now called Block), was the chief product officer at the cryptocurrency start-up MobileCoin.

Following Lee’s killing, a number of technology leaders blamed the broader trend of violence in San Francisco, including Elon Musk.

“Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately,” tweeted the Tesla CEO and Twitter owner on April 5, tagging the city’s district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, asking if the city is “taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders?”

Matt Ocko, a venture capitalist, took aim at city leadership.

“Chesa Boudin, & the criminal-loving city council that enabled him & a lawless SF for years, have Bob’s literal blood on their hands. Take action,” the entrepreneur tweeted, referring to the city’s former district attorney, who was recalled in 2022 for being soft on crime, including implementing bail reform.

Entrepreneur David Sacks said in a podcast that he “would bet dollars to dimes” that the case would end up mirroring that of Brianna Kupfer, a UCLA student who was killed by “homeless person who had been through the revolving door of the jail and criminal justice system, who could have been locked up,” said Sacks.

After news of Momeni’s arrest broke, many on social media lobbed criticisms at those who jumped to conclusions about the crime.

Writer Steve Silberman denounced the “chorus of conservative liars” who “blamed it on ‘the homeless’ and liberal city officials.”

Mat Honan, the editor in chief of the MIT Technology Review, who lives in San Francisco, tweeted that “the blame-the-homeless tech elites that rushed to politicize Bob Lee’s murder should feel ashamed.”

Kaivan Shroff, a New York-based democratic commentator and a senior advisor at the Institute for Education, said “the record must be corrected” in light of the arrest.

“All those tech bros tried to blame the murder of Cash App Bob Lee on progressivism in San Francisco (basically tried to imply a homeless person did it),” he tweeted.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.