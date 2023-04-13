fb-pixel Skip to main content

San Francisco police make arrest in the fatal stabbing of tech executive Bob Lee

By The Associated PressUpdated April 13, 2023, 9 minutes ago
Tech executive Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, was been fatally stabbed on April 4, 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO— A San Francisco supervisor says an arrest was made early Thursday in the downtown stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin said the suspect was apprehended in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb. He was not told the suspect’s name.

The Los Angeles Times also reported that an arrest was made, citing a county supervisor.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee’s death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city’s lax attitude toward crime.

