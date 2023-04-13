FAA considers prosecution in some cases of passenger violence

The cases include instances of intimidation, inappropriate touching, assaults against flight attendants and passengers, and an effort to enter the cockpit. In one case last year, a traveler assaulted a flight attendant and passenger, then deployed the aircraft’s evacuation slide while the plane was on the tarmac.

The Federal Aviation Administration can assess civil penalties. But it referred the most serious cases to the FBI, noting that 17 new cases were added in the first quarter of this year.

The FAA received thousands of reports of unruly airplane passengers during the pandemic, but the behavior in more than 250 of those cases was so egregious that it might warrant criminal prosecution, the agency announced Thursday.

The numbers were released a year after a federal judge struck down a mask mandate for airplanes and public transportation. The mandate was a source of conflict that put flight attendants on the front lines of enforcing one of the nation’s longest-lasting coronavirus mandates. Disruptions linked to the mask requirement drew the attention of travelers, lawmakers, and regulators.

“If you act out on a plane, you should just stay at home because we will come after you with serious consequences,” Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said in a statement Thursday. “We have zero tolerance for unruly behavior.”

It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday what action the FBI may have taken in the cases. Luis Quesada, assistant director of the bureau’s criminal investigation division, said in a statement: “The FBI will continue to work with our FAA partners to ensure the safety of all passengers and to combat violence aboard commercial flights. We remain committed to investigating all incidents that fall within FBI jurisdiction aboard commercial flights.”

Such incidents have fallen significantly since the mandate was rescinded.

Cases involving disruptive passengers have dropped more than 80 percent from their early 2021 peak, according to the FAA. The agency received nearly 6,000 reports of unruly passengers in 2021, a number that fell to fewer than 2,500 last year — with a sharp drop after the mandate ended last April.

Even so, the latest batch of 17 referrals to the FBI, which involve incidents during the past 11 months, show that assaults and other threatening behavior by some passengers remain a problem.

Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents 50,000 flight attendants at 19 airlines, said the end of the mask mandate eased some tensions, but other factors, including staffing shortages, fuller flights, and delays and cancellations that passengers encountered as the industry struggled to reboot, have contributed to the strains. Alcohol is also a factor, she said.

Poor behavior on planes is also a reflection of what’s happening in broader society, Nelson said.

“People are having a hard time recovering from this really devastating event where everything changed,” she said. “People lost people and or lost jobs or are in a completely different place. They’ve moved. They’ve moved in with friends and family. Everything is different. And so what we’re seeing on our planes is, I think, a microcosm of what we’re seeing in our communities.”

Lyn Montgomery, president of Transport Workers Union Local 556, which represents flight attendants at Southwest Airlines, said passengers are bringing their frustrations with them when they fly. As a result, “people are acting out in inappropriate ways,’’ she said. ‘’And they’re doing that in quite small spaces on airplanes.”

Preliminary results from a survey of flight attendants conducted this spring by the TWU found that violent behavior continued even after the mask mandate ended. When asked why passengers behaved inappropriately, respondents, which include flight attendants from JetBlue, Allegiant, and Southwest, cited safety-related requests from crew members, flight delays and cancellations, and alcohol as the top reasons.

Montgomery applauded efforts by the government to rein in some of the worst behavior, noting that the FAA is launching more investigations into onboard incidents. The Justice Department said it is also prioritizing investigations of crimes committed on flights. Last month, the Justice Department filed criminal charges against a man accused of trying to open an emergency door and stab a flight attendant in the neck on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston.

The number of investigations initiated by the FAA — cases that could bring civil fines — also is significantly higher than before the pandemic. In 2019, the FAA launched 146 investigations, compared to 1,099 investigations in 2021. In 2022, it launched investigations in 831 cases. The agency can propose civil penalties of up to $37,000 per violation.

Still, Montgomery said, those numbers are small when compared to the thousands of reports the agency receives. Nelson and Montgomery are among those backing bipartisan legislation that would create a “no-fly” list for travelers who are fined or convicted of “serious physical violence and abuse” while on a flight.

Airlines began requiring passengers to wear masks in mid-2020, but the federal mandate did not go into effect until January 2021. The mandate was extended several times before US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its statutory authority when it put the mandate into effect.

The Transportation Security Administration, which was charged with enforcing the federal mask mandate until it ended a year ago, said it had launched more than 4,400 mask-related investigations. People received a warning notice in the majority of those cases, but civil penalties were assessed in 565 cases, with an average fine of more than $500.