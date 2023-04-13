A push in DC to keep Boston’s drydock busy

Boston’s last major operating drydock has seen work dry up in recent years, as it gets consistently outbid by three rival docks elsewhere on the East Coast. The owners have bid on many repair jobs in the past few years, but only one won job in 2021 and only one more in 2022. Meanwhile, between 15 and 20 jobs each year collectively went to these rival yards, which are not unionized and pay substantially lower wages, enabling bids that are sometimes a one-quarter to a third lower for the same work. The reason Boston Ship Repair won the work on the Burlington? It was the sole bidder. The rival nonunion shipyards that also work on noncombat Navy vessels — in Alabama, New Jersey, and South Carolina — were too busy.

In the past few weeks, crews have been busy at Boston Ship Repair’s mammoth drydock in South Boston fixing up the USNS Burlington, a fast-transport ship used by the Navy.

So the leadership at North Atlantic Ship Repair, the shipyard’s parent company, and its owner, Boston developer Jon Cronin, have turned to the state’s congressional delegation for help. Without more work, they worry the shipyard will simply go out of business.

A worker inside Pump House N0.1 at the Boston Ship Repair facility in South Boston. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

This week, the delegation stepped up. US Senator Elizabeth Warren’s office sent a letter — signed by all nine of the state’s US representatives, as well as Warren and US Senator Ed Markey — to US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro. It asks Del Toro to protect unionized shipyards — North Atlantic Ship Repair has one in Philadelphia as well. The delegation says the Navy should honor the Biden administration’s desire to prioritize bids for federal work that go to union workforces and to protect national security by helping to ensure that the Boston shipyard doesn’t close for good.

“President Biden made a historic commitment to empower workers by prioritizing union labor, and shipyards should not be left out of this pledge,” Warren said in a statement. “The U.S. Navy needs to correct its current approach to protect our national security and preserve union jobs in Massachusetts.”

If the Navy doesn’t make an effort to prioritize unionized workforces, the delegation wrote, critical shipyards such as Boston Ship Repair could be put in jeopardy. The letter asks to schedule a May 10 briefing on the steps the Navy will take to address the lawmakers’ concerns.

“The problem here is the price differential is so great now that they’re moving ships around [at nonunion docks] to get the better price, and leaving us empty,” said Bruce Zaniol, chief financial officer at North Atlantic Ship Repair. “What we would like to see is ... to prioritize union shipyards. It’s almost like a ‘small-business set-aside,’ that concept where you set aside work for small businesses, otherwise they’ll never get work.”

Workers at the Boston Ship Repair facility in South Boston, assisting in the moving of a crane at the facility. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Many jobs are at stake. Nearly 100 people have been working on the Burlington — a mix of managers, union members and subcontractors — after yet another months-long dry spell. When Boston Ship Repair has no work, the union employees are laid off, Zaniol said, though most were running out of unemployment benefits after this last stretch.

A decade ago, when at least three ships a year would come here, Boston Ship Repair used to employ more than 125 members of the Industrial Union of Marine and Shipbuilding Workers of America, Zaniol said. Now, that number is down to about 60. A large vessel contract — the Burlington work is not one of those — also used to draw between 200 and 300 painters, welders and machinists working for subcontractors, he said.

The delegation’s letter comes amid another lobbying effort of sorts in D.C. by North Atlantic Ship Repair to land a federal grant that could help pay for the reconstruction of the South Jetty, next to Boston Ship Repair in the city’s Raymond L. Flynn marine industrial park. Such a project could allow the company to work on multiple ships at once, with topside work happening at the jetty and hull work in the drydock.

Last year, North Atlantic Ship Repair sought a federal transportation grant for $34 million but did not succeed. The company is trying again this month with an application for $40 million in federal aid, given that its cost estimate has gone up. The company would match that with $10 million of its own money.

The US Naval Ship Burlington in the drydock at the Boston Ship Repair facility in South Boston. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Cronin also sees developing the 12-acre Boston Ship Repair property as a way to help subsidize upgrades to the shipyard itself.

Cronin acquired the Boston and Philadelphia shipyards in late 2020, initially becoming interested after he successfully bid to redevelop one building at the Boston shipyard: In early 2020, he won a city-orchestrated bid for that corner of the yard, at 24 Drydock Ave., where he’s planning a multi-story lab building with ship repair work and training on the ground floor.

Now that Cronin controls the entire Boston Ship Repair property, he envisions a trio of lab buildings overlooking the 1,100-foot-long drydock — one of the last of its kind on the East Coast — that together will total nearly 900,000 square feet, to be built in partnership with developer Related Beal. Those plans are currently on hold, according to company officials, awaiting state approval of a master plan update for the industrial park.

Cronin, Zaniol and the other executives at North Atlantic Ship Repair hope to use some of the proceeds from these lab projects to improve the shipyard and make it more enticing to younger workers. They also argue that without some prodding from the Navy management to prioritize union work, even though it can add several million dollars to the cost of a job, the ship-repair company will simply go out of business. And that would be bad news for the workers who rely on it, as well as the public officials who want to keep blue-collar jobs in the city.

The US Naval Ship Burlington in the drydock at the Boston Ship Repair facility in South Boston. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Yes, it’s more expensive for taxpayers. But North Atlantic Ship Repair argues that if its Boston drydock closes, the odds of another one getting built on the East Coast are slim at best, so the Navy should have a vested interest in ensuring it stays in business.

“We want to keep this yard ready to go,” Zaniol said. “If left on our own [with no assistance from the Navy], the tradespeople with the ability to serve and be an asset to the Navy and service these vessels will ultimately go away. The generational knowledge will go away if we don’t keep these jobs around. If we don’t keep the facility working, one day, when you need it, we’re not going to be here.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.