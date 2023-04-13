Cycling for a cause on the Cape, celebrating in Sydney, and a watch that goes the distance

Bike to Provincetown during a new cycling event that will raise money for 18 Cape Cod nonprofit organizations serving thousands of Cape residents. The inaugural Second Summer Cycle takes place Sept. 17, when hundreds of riders bike from three different starting points — Orleans, Sandwich, or Mashpee — to the Provincetown finish line, and then enjoy an after party with music by DJ Matty Dread of WOMR, food from local vendors, and craft beer from Barnstable Brewing, including a limited-edition Second Summer Cycle beer. Choose from the 30-mile Orleans route, the 69-mile Sandwich route, or the 93-mile Mashpee route, which takes cyclists on a grand tour through nearly every town on the Cape. According to ride organizers, 100 percent of all funds raised by cyclists will go to nonprofit organizations — from YMCA Cape Cod to Cape Abilities, Cape Symphony, Cotuit Center for the Arts, Love Live Local, and Youth Athletic Fund — and riders get to choose their beneficiary (or funds will be divided among all the organizations). If you’re a speedy rider who averages at least 20 miles per hour, choose the “fast group” for the Mashpee start and take off 10 minutes before the main cycling group. The well-supported ride will include police marshals, motorcycle patrols, medical support, SAG vehicles, and food and water stops along the way, along with bus transportation back to the starting point and $30 in scrip to use at the after party. Registration: $70 for 30-mile route, $100 for 69-mile route, and $130 for 93-mile route. www.secondsummercycle.com

Vivid Sydney 2023 — Australia’s largest festival with more than 300 activities and events — takes place in New South Wales, May 26 through June 17. Destination NSW

Sydney festival highlights region’s creativity and innovation

Plan a trip around Australia’s largest festival and be dazzled by more than 300 activities and events in New South Wales that fall under four pillars: Vivid Light, Vivid Music, Vivid Ideas and, new this year, Vivid Food. Vivid Sydney 2023 runs May 26 through June 17 and is expected to draw more than 2.5 million people over 23 days. This year’s event emphasizes Sydney’s connection to nature, the significant contribution of First Nations people and culture in the creative world, and the region’s prevalence of world-class chefs and culinary talent. Visit night markets and enjoy dining experiences that fuse music, art, and paired food offerings. Don’t miss the Vivid Sydney Light Walk, with more than 49 light installations and 3-D projections along a 5.3-mile walk through Sydney; First Nations artist Maree Clarke’s stunning work “Barerarerungar” (meaning “Country”), which will be projected onto the Museum of Contemporary Art, and Jen Lewin’s massive, interactive display “The Last Ocean,” a tessellated “ice sheet” made of recycled ocean plastic that changes color and shape underfoot (and wowed viewers at the 2022 Burning Man festival, where it debuted). Add to that comedy and cabaret shows, the largest drone show in the Southern Hemisphere, appearances by well-known authors such as British writer Jeanette Winterson, and thought-provoking screenings, including “Ama,” a 7-minute meditative journey across Sydney’s hidden coves where land and ocean meet — shot in infrared. Ticket prices vary. www.vividsydney.com

Garmin’s new Forerunner 265 has a super-bright AMOLED display that makes it easy to read while running. Like its more expensive cousins, the Forerunner 265 also has a touchscreen, so users can quickly swipe while on the go to scan through running and other metrics. Garmin

A top new smartwatch for runners

There’s nothing worse than struggling to view your watch data or scroll through different screens while literally on the run. Garmin’s new Forerunner 265 has a vibrant, easy-to-read AMOLED display with crisp graphics, plus touchscreen capability that makes it a breeze to view real-time running data and quickly scroll through screens and menus whether you’re navigating trails or busy city streets. Long-distance runners will appreciate the battery life, which lasts up to 13 days in smartwatch mode or up to 20 hours in GPS mode (perfect for long races). Wake up to a personalized morning report with recovery and suggested workout information based on your sleep, heart-rate variability, and upcoming training or race goals (input your future races, events, or workouts into the Garmin Connect app so your wrist-based trainer can better guide you — one of the watch’s most impressive features). The suggested workouts — and your Training Readiness and Body Battery scores — shift based on your recovery, sleep, training performance, HRV, and overall goals. Basically, let this smart watch do the thinking so you can focus on running. Load up the watch with songs or playlists from Spotify, Amazon Prime, or your own collection, for instance, so you can pass the miles with your favorite tunes without having to carry a phone. For travelers, use the watch to find existing routes at your destination — whether you’re looking for a good training run while on vacation or a good recovery run at a destination race — using the Garmin Connect app and download those onto your watch. The Forerunner 265 also comes preloaded with free HIIT, strength, cardio, yoga, and Pilates workouts, so you can do quick workouts in your hotel room. Choose from a 42mm or 46mm watchband. $449.99. www.garmin.com

KARI BODNARCHUK

