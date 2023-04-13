Know a mom who likes to travel? We’ve got a gift for that.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, you might be scrambling to find the perfect gift for the special woman in your life. Flowers and chocolates are nice tokens of affection, but why not up your game this year with some of these travel-inspired gifts?

The go-anywhere totes by Sidney Byron are light multifunctional travel bags mom can take from home to airport to hotel to beach. Made from natural jute and cotton, the totes feature a drawstring closure and zippered interior pockets to keep everything secure. A roomy velvet or terrycloth interior (depending on model) will hold all daily essentials; exterior strapping can secure a brimmed hat. The trolley sleeve slides easily over a suitcase handle for racing from check-in to a flight. A matching zippered take-along pouch, sold separately or as part of a set, holds keys, ID, wallet, and smaller items. Tote $115; pouch $40; set $140. https://sidneybyron.com/collections/natural-jute-bags/products/copy-of-suncatcher-beach-tote-herringbone

CARRY ON LIGHT

There’s nothing like a new suitcase to inspire dreams of travel. At just 3.9 pounds, the new Carry On Light suitcase is perfect for moms who pack light and travel lighter. Made by July, a buzzy Australia-based luggage brand, this product features a twin-bar, three-stop telescopic handle; polycarbonate shell; zip closure with integrated TSA lock; and double spinner wheels. This super-lightweight bag will allow mom to pack more items while keeping within airline carry-on weight limits. Available in a variety of colors. $245. For an additional $50, customized bags with text are available in 10 fonts and 19 colors — you can even add emojis. https://july.com/us/luggage/carry-on-light/

Cincha Travel Belts. Cincha Travel

TRAVEL BELT

Cincha Travel Belts offer an easy way to secure an additional bag to a luggage handle, allowing mom to maneuver hands free when racing for a connecting flight, checking into a hotel, or waiting in line for a rental car. Made of vegan leather with elastic accents and quick-release buckle, the belt is adjustable to 45 inches, and can accommodate most bags including totes, backpacks, messenger bags, purses, and more. Available in more than a dozen colors and patterns. $40. www.cinchatravel.com/products/travel-belt-waffle

BLITHE SUNSCREEN

Send mom on her next resort vacation with two indulgent sunscreens crafted by minimalist beauty brand BLITHE. For sensitive skin, Honest Sunscreen offers SPF 50 with pH5.5 to protect the skin barrier from environmental factors. Six natural ingredients, including antioxidant components rose and prunus, help to hydrate, nourish, and relax skin. For tone correction and oil control, Airy Sunscreen offers eight kinds of plant extracts to reduce enlarged pores, and mild zinc oxide for a wide range of UV protection. At 1.69 ounces, throw in a carry-on and sail worry-free though TSA checkpoints. $26. www.blithecosmetic.com/collections/sun-care

BLITHE sunscreen. BLITHE

PACKABLE HATS

Bringing a favorite brimmed hat along on a trip can be problematic, especially when trying to keep it from being dented or squished. Fashionable moms might swoon over the packable straw and wool chapeaux crafted by LA lifestyle brand Janessa Leoné. Designed to make traveling easy, this collection of 12 stylish models will bounce back to their original shapes after being folded and packed in luggage, beach bag, or purse. From $237. https://janessaleone.com/collections/packable-hats

Foldable brimmed hats by Janessa Leoné. Aaron Feaver

SCRUMPTIOUS TRAVEL PILLOW

Picky-pillow moms will enjoy sweet dreams on the road with Honeydew Sleep’s Scrumptious Travel Pillow. Designed slightly larger than typical travel pillows often used in transit, these 21-by-12-inch models can also be used at your destination — be it hotel, campsite, or grandma’s home. Comes with custom fitted pillow case, and carrying bag with handle that doubles as a suitcase strap. Made with certified copper-infused foam, said to be more effective at cooling than gel-based memory foam, with antibacterial properties that keep the pillow fresh night after night. $129.99. https://honeydewsleep.com/collections/pillows/products/the-scrumptious-travel-pillow-by-honeydewsleep

Honeydew Sleep’s Scrumptious Travel Pillow. Honeydew Sleep

PRIORITY PASS

For a travel gift that keeps on giving, consider surprising mom with a yearlong Priority Pass membership. This independent program offers access to a network of more than 1,300 airport lounges across the globe, providing a quiet place to relax with pre-flight bites and drinks away from the bustling crowds. Depending on frequency of travel, sign up for a standard membership ($99 allows access at $32); standard plus ($299 allows 10 free visits; $32 for subsequent visits); and prestige ($429 allows unlimited free visits). One guest visit is allowed in each category for an add-on $32. Additional membership benefits include discounts across a range of airport experiences, including participating spas, dining, and retail establishments. www.prioritypass.com/en

Cashmere Moon Cream and Oil minis. Cashmere Moon

CASHMERE MOON CREAM AND OIL MINIS

Long flights and road trips can be tough on the skin. Consider pampering mom with the travel-size, skin-renewing duo of products offered by indie and beauty care company Cashmere Moon. A 2-ounce jar of hydrating whipped skin cream, a light blend of shea butter, cocoa butter, and aloe vera, is available in four aromatic scents: peppermint eucalyptus, jasmine vanilla, mango cocomilk, and watermint clementine. Each cream is paired with lavender rose glow oil, for amplified collagen production. Cashmere Moon products are natural, vegan, and cruelty-free. $20. https://shopcashmeremoon.com/products/cream-oil-minis

Maui Wrap by Alicia Adams. Alicia Adams

MAUI WRAP

The versatile Maui Wrap by Alicia Adams is sure to become mom’s must-pack travel essential. Made from baby alpaca wool that is sustainably farmed in New York and then crafted by artisans in South America, the feather-weight wrap with an eyelash fringe can be used as a shawl, scarf, or lap-warmer. The alpaca fibers (70 percent) are blended with silk (30 percent) for an extra luxurious feel. Takes little to no space in a suitcase and dresses up any outfit for every occasion. Available in more than 20 colors. For 50 percent discount, readers can use code: MAUI50. Pre-discount price $295. https://aliciaadamsalpaca.com/collections/shop-women-alpaca-capes-wraps/products/portofino-wrap

Necee Regis can be contacted at neceeregis@gmail.com.

The versatile Maui Wrap by Alicia Adams is sure to become a must-pack travel essential. Alicia Adams

