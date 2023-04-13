A restaurant guide to Marathon Monday for runners and spectators alike

Be sure to check the restaurant’s website or call ahead for timing and availability.

Whether or not you’re running in the 127th Boston Marathon, the excitement of the day works up quite the appetite. That’s why we’ve rounded up places where you can load up on carbs, find coffee along the route, or score some Marathon Monday specials. (There are even some spots giving sweet deals to runners who show their bibs.)

Places for pre-race carb-loading

Cambridge's Bambara restaurant will be offering all-you-can-eat pasta specials on Sunday for $26.20 per person. Kristin Teig

Liberty Hotel April 14 through the 16, load up on a menu of elevated carbs — multigrain penne with chicken, roasted broccolini, and greek olives; herb pasta with pork bolognese and burrata; and Parisian gnocchi with fava beans, pea tendrils, and roasted tomato jus — at the CLINK. bar inside this Beacon Hill hotel. On race day, if you’re a runner, stop by the “fuel table” in the lobby with free goodies such as fruit, sports drinks, and energy bars. 215 Charles St. 617-224-4000. libertyhotel.com.

Bambara From 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, for $26.20 per person, chow down on all-you-can-eat pasta from this Cambridge eatery. Specials include fusilli with roasted garlic marinara, lemon chili crumb, and pecorino or linguini with herb cream, parmesan, and braised leeks. 25 Edwin H. Land Blvd., Cambridge. 617-868-4444, bambara-cambridge.com.

Advertisement

Telegraph Hill Kitchen & Bar Beginning at 4 p.m., runners can enjoy braised beef ragu pappardelle with parmesan and herbs for free the night before the big race. Their supporters can also dine, just for $18. 289 Dorchester Ave. 617-269-5200, www.telegraphhillboston.com.

Tuscan Kitchen Show your bib at this Seaport restaurant from April 14–17 to get unlimited free servings of their classic bolognese. Yes, you read that right: Unlimited and free. 64 Seaport Blvd. 617-303-7300, tuscanbrands.com/kitchen/seaport.

Restaurants near the starting line

Muffin House Cafe Pick up a muffin, bagel, or decadent pastry at this coffee shop, which opens bright and early at 4 a.m. on race day. 43 Main St., Hopkinton. 508-625-8100, muffinhousecafe.com.

Advertisement

The Spoonery Grab a sweet scoop on the first day of the season for this ice cream spot, which opens at 3 p.m. — note that its sister restaurant, diner The Spoon, will be closed. 1 Lumber St., Hopkinton. 508-625-2216, thespoondiners.com.

Restaurants near the finish line

Mix 104.1 will do a live broadcast from restaurant Rochambeau on Marathon Monday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/file 2019

Cafe Landwer The Back Bay location of this eatery is a stone’s throw from the finish line, so you can cheer on the victors from the patio as you dine on their Mediterranean-inspired menu. 653 Boylston St. 857-250-2902, landwercafe.com.

Rochambeau For a view of the finish line, runners can visit the patio at Rochambeau. The restaurant will serve a special menu with steak tartare, their Rochamburger, bolognese, charcuterie, and more. Mix 104.1 will also be broadcasting from the restaurant. 900 Boylston St. 617-247-0400, rochambeauboston.com.

Lucie Drink + Dine Housed inside The Colonnade Hotel, Lucie can satisfy pasta cravings the entire marathon weekend, with six à la carte specials ranging from linguine with clams to ricotta gnocchi to braised chicken pappardelle. The specials, which can be ordered with gluten free pasta substitutions, will be served for Friday dinner and Saturday through Sunday, as well as Monday brunch and dinner. 120 Huntington Ave. 617-425-3400, Luciebackbay.com.

OAK Long Bar + Kitchen Located inside the Fairmont Copley Plaza, this luxurious farm-to-table spot is across the street from the Fan Fest, so you can have your meal with a side of merrymaking. 138 St. James Ave. 617-585–7222, oaklongbarkitchen.com.

Advertisement

Legal Sea Foods Each Legal Sea Foods location will serve $2 oysters all day Monday. Runners can show their bibs for a free serving of New England clam chowder. Head over to the Park Square location near the finish line for a healthy dosage of seafood after the race. 79 Park Plaza. 617-982-0500, legalseafoods.com/locations/boston-park-square/.

Coffee shops along the race route

Dunkin’ Hey, it’s Boston. This location, which opens at 4:30 a.m., is the closest Dunks to the action at the starting line. 78 W Main St., Hopkinton. 508-497-6373, locations.dunkindonuts.com.

CrepeBerry Located about halfway through the route, CrepeBerry is a chance to recharge. Pick from a variety of healthy grub, like smoothies, fancy toasts, and hearty wraps. 352 Washington St., Wellesley. 781-772-1731, crepeberrytakeout.com.

Temptations Cafe Less than three miles from the finish line, this café offers a menu of sandwiches, salads, coffee, and fruit smoothies to power you through to the end of the big day. 1350 Beacon St., Brookline. 617-739-4400, temptationscafema.com.

Restaurants with race day specials

The patio at the Fenway sports bar Game On!, which will be showing the Marathon on its 30-plus television screens this Monday. Maria DeNapoli

Kings Back Bay After the race ends, head to Kings for some music, beer, and pretzels. Berklee band Shane & Jackson will be playing two sets from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Kings will also have a special where guests can grab a pretzel and pint of Sam Adams 26.2 draft beer for $5. 50 Dalton St. 617-266-2695, kings-de.com.

Game On! After you watch the marathon on the 30-plus screens inside this Fenway sports bar, grab one of their extravagant cocktails or pizzas, and then head to the indoor batting cage, cornhole set-ups, or Ping-Pong tables as DJs play tunes. 82 Lansdowne St. 617-351-7001, gameonboston.com.

Advertisement

Atlantic Fish Co. Want to stay put all marathon long? Head to Atlantic Fish Co., which is hosting a celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — feast on a continental breakfast, a variety of hors d’oeuvres, carving stations, and a raw bar for $150 per person. Watch the finish line from the patio or from inside. 761 Boylston St. 617-267-4000, eventbrite.com.

Revere Hotel Rooftop@Revere opens for the spring starting at 11 a.m. on Marathon Monday. They are throwing an event for runners and their supporters, in partnership with Sam Adams, with the brewery’s special 26.2 brew. There will be food and drinks for purchase as well as a giveaway for a Boston Beer Co. brewery tour and a $50 gift card for beer and merchandise. 200 Stuart St. 617-482-1800, reverehotel.com.

The Beehive and Cósmica From 3 p.m. to midnight, these South End sister restaurants will hold the 9th annual fund-raiser for the Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. All of the profits will go toward the center, named after the Boston Marathon bombing survivor. Get Cal-Mex dishes at Cósmica, or upscale American fare at The Beehive. Beehive, 541 Tremont St. 617-423-0069, beehiveboston.com. Cósmica, 40 Berkeley St. 617-313-7878, cosmicaboston.com.

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com. Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com. Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.