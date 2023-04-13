Roxbury’s Dudley Café plans a Cambridge expansion; Prezza celebrates ‘White Lotus’

The Roxbury café is known for cozy work environs, plus healthy rice bowls, salads, and savory breakfast sandwiches.

“Most of our restaurant spaces are in neighborhoods where businesses are more needed, where having something like that can give back to the neighborhood. It’s something that people who live and work there can really benefit from,” Rokeya Chowdhury told the Globe in March.

Expansions : Roxbury’s Dudley Café will soon arrive in Cambridge (1663 Massachusetts Ave.) Restaurateurs Rokeya and Solmon Chowdhury also run Shanti , an enduring Indian restaurant with locations in Cambridge, Dorchester, and Roslindale.

Openings: Seaport taqueria and speakeasy Borrachito (70 Pier 4 Blvd.) will begin taking reservations on Monday, April 17. Slurp frozen margaritas paired with pork belly carnitas and al pastor tacos from chef Yuval Ochoa, who’s originally from Guadalajara. In Everett, Encore Boston Harbor’s Medium Rare (1 Broadway) is in business as of Wednesday, April 12, serving pigs in a blanket, cheesesteak bites, and a junk-food tower stacked with cotton candy and whoopie pies. It’s open nightly from 4 p.m.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Tastings: Travel up and down the South Shore from the comfort of a cocktail party thanks to the South Shore YMCA: They’ll host a tasting fund-raiser co-chaired by Alma Nove’s Paul Wahlberg at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at Lombardo’s in Randolph (6 Billings St.), with more than 30 restaurants, breweries, wineries, and bakeries, including Abby Park, Bardo’s Bar Pizza, The Chef’s Table, Fuji, Lucca, and lots more. Proceeds support the YMCA’s summer camps and programs. Get tickets at www.ssymca.org/events.

Advertisement

Brunches: Sad that “White Lotus” ended with a splash? Don’t despair: Travel to the North End’s Prezza (24 Fleet St.) on Sunday, April 23, for a “Lotus”-themed brunch, paying homage to its Sicilian-themed second season. For $100, less than the cost of a rental yacht with nefarious characters, you can enjoy a family-style brunch with lobster omelets and sirloin puttanesca, passed appetizers, raw bar delights, and a “White Lotus” gift tote with beach essentials. Reservations are available for six of your most trustworthy, non-murderous pals; smaller groups will be seated communally, so watch your back.

Advertisement

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.