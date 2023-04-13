We might not be good for each other

Q. I met my boyfriend seven months ago at a bar. We fell hard and fast for each other. He isn’t the type of man my mom would like me to be with, just because of preconceived notions she has from when she was growing up in the ‘70s. She made my dating phase really hard, which led me to move in with him after only three months of dating.

Within these four months of living together, we’ve had at least three big fights about emotional cheating. I’ve left twice now, back to my mom’s house, because of these fights. We both see a future with each other, but we are also volatile when we fight, and it got physical once. Both our families/friends think we are bad for each other but we don’t agree. We both have a lot of flaws and issues we need to work on, but also want to be together. Right now we are not living together.

Are we wrong to think we can live a happily ever after when everyone around us thinks we are not compatible? Should we call it quits while we are ahead? I don’t know what to do anymore.

FLAWS

A. First, don’t move back in with him. It’s not a healthy living situation; you’d be better off living with family, friends, or random roommates.

Second, yes, you make a great case for leaving this relationship now — because the volatility has led to abuse. The two of you might rebound from fights with apologies and big romance, but that’s not a pattern you want to continue. It sounds like you need space from this relationship to see what it’s really done to your life.

It’s not about quitting while you’re ahead; this is about letting go to take care of yourself.

Please know that if you have questions about abuse or concerns for your safety, you can call this number (800-799-7233) to talk about it. You can also ask those people about services in your area — places where you can unpack your relationship.

It would also help — no matter what you decide to do about your boyfriend — to see a counselor about how relationships work, in general. You can talk to a therapist about the experience you’ve had for seven months — and about how you communicate with your mother. If you don’t know how to find a therapist, you can start by asking your doctor. Also, that hotline has resources.

It can take work to learn how to be in a healthy relationship. You could benefit from instruction and time to think. Please consider space for that. This stuff is difficult to figure out when you’re in the middle of it. Let go to get better.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

This sounds very messy and like a lot of drama, particularly the fights being volatile and physical. Now that you’ve seen what it looks like to choose the bad boy, call it quits ASAP.

SURFERROSA





The reason you are so focused on making this relationship work is because you are desperate to prove your mother wrong. That’s why you’re considering staying in what is clearly an unhealthy situation with this guy, no matter what. Your mother may be annoying about your dating life, but she also may be right about specific things now and then. Especially if your friends seem to agree about this guy.

THEREALAMIGHTY-ZEESUS





Your friends and family are right, listen to them. It’s gotten physical, that is not normal or healthy. Maybe it’s not him you love, you like the drama and the fact that he is somebody your mother doesn’t approve of. Work on that.

SOMEWHEREINMA





Ugh, I have three daughters and I freakin’ cringe so hard to think of them having trainwreck dating lives.

LITTLEPENGUIN456.





Read your letter as if your friend wrote it to you. What would you advise? Even the way you wrote it suggests you don’t think you belong together.

CUPPAJOESEATTLE

