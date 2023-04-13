Athol man identified as victim of fatal pedestrian crash

Authorities have identified the pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Athol over the weekend.
Kyle Bezio, 29, of Athol, was struck by a vehicle on Route 202 shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Bezio was taken to Athol Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The 20-year-old driver, who lives in Athol, and a passenger stopped to attend to Bezio after the crash, the district attorney’s office said.
The driver has not been charged in connection with the crash, which remains under investigation, the district attorney’s office said.
Advertisement
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.