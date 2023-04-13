‘American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing’ documentary released on Netflix

Netflix debuted an original documentary series Wednesday called “American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing,” which chronicles the 101-hour search for the Tsarnaev brothers following the horrific terrorist attack that the rocked the city in 2013.
The three-part series, with episodes about one-hour in length, features interviews with survivors, journalists, and law enforcement officials. Its release came just days before commemorations marking 10 years since the bombings.
“American Manhunt,” directed by Floyd Russ, begins with the detonation of the first of two bombs near the marathon finish line on April 15, 2013. It traces the relentless pursuit of the suspects, concluding days later with the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a back yard in Watertown.
Advertisement
“Archive footage, chilling reenactments and exclusive interviews shed new light on a tragedy — and two brothers — that suspended a city in terror,” Netflix’s description reads.
The series’ trailer opens to the scenes of the marathon before the chaos: Crowds of runners and cheering fans behind barricades. Then, an explosion.
Cut to the voice of then-President Barack Obama speaking in Boston in the days following the tragedy playing over the footage.
“They sought to intimidate us, terrorize us, shake us from those values that make us who we are as Americans,” Obama said. “It should be pretty clear by now that they picked the wrong city to do it.”
Watch the trailer below.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.