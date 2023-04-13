In Brockton, a man wonders if he’ll see his wife in heaven

They went to the movies, to see Jane Powell and Gordon MacRae in “Three Sailors and a Girl.” Two other couples joined them, and the karma must have been good because all three couples eventually got married.

John Sylvester was 23, working for the telephone company. Carole Anderson was 18, a senior at Brockton High.

They met on a blind date, on New Year’s Eve.

“After that first date, I saw Carole every day, for 10 months, until we got married at St. Margaret’s,” John Sylvester recalled. “November 6, 1954.”

They raised three boys and a girl in Brockton. John retired as soon as he could, so he could spend more time with Carole.

“She was the heart and soul of our family,” he said. “Not a mean bone in her body. A heart of gold, a kind word for everyone.”

In retirement, Carole and John reveled in their newfound independence, traveling together. They spent winters in Florida, where one of their sons lived. They went to Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Canada. They went to Italy and found the grave of John’s grandmother. They spent time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

They were enjoying their golden years together, to the fullest, but a few years ago, Carole’s health took a turn. She was rushed to the hospital after suffering the first of what would be four strokes.

“I visited her every day,” John Sylvester said. “I visited her on my birthday and she remembered and wished me a happy birthday. I told her she didn’t have to get me a gift.”

A week later, she was back at their home in Brockton, with a vast array of medications. He put her pills in a tablespoon of applesauce, to make it easier to swallow them.

Carole kept ending up in the hospital, but would fight her way back home. It was expected the same pattern would repeat itself when she was admitted to Good Samaritan Medical Center 16 months ago. John wasn’t allowed to visit her, because of the COVID pandemic, but he called her every day.

Their granddaughter persuaded a nurse at Good Samaritan to set up a FaceTime call in the ICU. It was the last time John would see Carole’s face.

“I told her how much I loved her, that I missed her and that I would see her soon,” he said.

Carole died the next day. She was 86.

After losing his wife of 67 years, John Sylvester sought solace anywhere he could find it. He read stories about how people who lost long-term spouses took comfort knowing they would see them in heaven some day.

The problem is, John isn’t sure he believes in heaven. He wants to believe he’ll see Carole in heaven. He’s just not sure that will happen, and it gnaws at him.

In the meantime, he sees Carole in his dreams.

The first dream was a month after she died.

“I was sitting at the kitchen table and she came out of the bedroom in blue plaid pajamas,” John said. “She walked toward me and smiled, to let me know the pain and suffering she endured was over, she was at peace.”

More recently, he fell asleep on the couch where they always watched TV together.

“I felt Carole against my left side,” John said. “But when I opened my eyes, she wasn’t there. I began to cry.”

He is 93 now and looks forward to sleep only because he might see Carole.

“I still dream of her, but it’s not that clear vision I had like the first one,” John Sylvester said. “Every night and every morning, I say my prayers and I pray that I will see her again.”

Every day, he sits in the living room, its walls covered with photographs of Carole. He looks at those photos and wonders about heaven.

“Every day is a struggle,” John Sylvester said, his grief as deep as it was the day Carole died.

For now, he has his dreams. Heaven can wait.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.