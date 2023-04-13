Crisafulli talks about vision for former 195 land in Providence

On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Marc Crisafulli, the new chairman of the 195 Redevelopment District Commission, talks about his vision for the 26 acres of prime real state freed up for development by the relocation of Route 195.

PROVIDENCE — It’s been more than 10 years since part of Interstate 195 was relocated. What’s happened since? And has the project lived up to its original intent?

On the podcast, Crisafulli unveiled a new proposal for a segment of the 195 district on what’s called parcel 14 — a strip of land at the edge of the Providence Innovation District Park. An 11-story tower would include 150 residential units and exist partially on land owned by Brown University. Crisafulli says the developer would be CV Properties, the same group that developed Aloft Hotel and South Street Landing.

“It’s a developer we can trust, we’re comfortable working with,” Crisafulli said. “We’re confident that if he takes on a project, it will actually happen.”

