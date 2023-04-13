Endicott College names Kenneth Cole as 2023 commencement speaker

“More than a designer, Kenneth Cole is an engaged social advocate and philanthropist who has devoted his life and storied career to making people not only look good but feel good by fighting for a more equitable world,” Endicott College President Steven R. DiSalvo said.

Cole, the founder of fashion house Kenneth Cole Productions, is known for his advocacy work for AIDS awareness and research, gender equality, gun safety, and homelessness, according to a statement from the college.

Cole, a Brooklyn native, founded his fashion enterprise in 1982 and started the company’s first HIV/AIDS public service campaign soon after. For 30 years, he served on board of amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, the statement said.

Cole’s “thought-provoking ads have often pushed the boundaries of fashion and social activism,” the college said.

In 2017, the designer received the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Swarovski Award for Positive Change. In 2019, Cole launched The Mental Health Coalition, made up of leading mental health organizations and brands seeking to change conversations about mental health, the college said.

Cole will be presented with an honorary degree at commencement on May 20 at Hempstead Stadium.

“He represents the most powerful qualities of an Endicott College education and will share inspirational words with the Class of 2023,” DiSalvo said.

