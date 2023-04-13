SJC throws out gun possession conviction, citing Supreme Court decision that expanded right to carry weapon in public

Thursday’s ruling from the Mass. Supreme Judicial Court came down in a case involving a man named Carlos Guardado, who’d been convicted in June 2021 in Middlesex Superior Court of unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm, unlawfully carrying ammunition, and unlawfully carrying a large capacity feeding device.

The state’s highest court on Thursday tossed a man’s gun possession convictions from a 2019 case but left his conviction for possessing a large capacity magazine intact, citing a 2022 US Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights across the country.

Guardado, the ruling said, was arrested in January 2019 after police searched his vehicle based on a tip from a confidential informant and recovered a loaded gun and magazine.

But his convictions for possessing the gun and the ammunition can’t stand, the SJC ruled Thursday, following the Supreme Court’s decision last year in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which held that the Second Amendment to the US Constitution protects a person’s right to carry a gun in public.

“Because possession of a firearm in public is constitutionally protected conduct, in order to convict a defendant of unlawful possession of a firearm, due process requires the Commonwealth prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a defendant did not have a valid firearms license,” wrote Justice Frank M. Gaziano in Thursday’s SJC ruling.

A police check at the time of Guardado’s arrest indicated he did not have a license to carry, but jurors at trial weren’t instructed as required that to convict him of the gun and ammunition counts, prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he lacked a license, the ruling said.

Guardado’s trial was held prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Bruen, and Gaziano wrote that “our holding here should not be applied retroactively to convictions that became final” before the Bruen ruling.

“The rule we announce today is dictated by the Court’s decision in Bruen,” Gaziano wrote. “Accordingly, our holding applies prospectively and to those cases that were active or pending on direct review as of the date of the issuance of that [high court] decision.”

As for Guardado’s gun and ammunition possession convictions, Gaziano wrote that the SJC was sending the case back to Superior Court for an entry of “not guilty” on those counts.

He added that after the high court’s Bruen ruling, it is “now incontrovertible that a general prohibition against carrying a firearm outside the home is unconstitutional. ... Because possession of a firearm outside the home is constitutionally protected conduct, it cannot, absent some extenuating factor, such as failure to comply with licensing requirements, be punished by the Commonwealth.”

While police determined Guardado lacked a license to carry, he was still entitled to the relevant jury instruction at trial, according to Gaziano’s ruling.

“Here, as stated, the jury convicted the defendant of unlawful possession of a firearm without being instructed that, to do so, they must have determined that the defendant did not have a firearms license,” Gaziano wrote. " ... This violated the defendant’s rights to due process and rights under the Second Amendment.”

He said Guardado’s conviction for the large capacity magazine could stand, however, since the high court ruling didn’t affect that offense.

“Because there is no constitutional right to possess a large capacity magazine, we affirm the defendant’s conviction of unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device,” Gaziano wrote.

Guardado was sentenced following his 2021 conviction to serve 2 and 1/2 to 3 years in state prison, legal filings show. It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday if he remains incarcerated.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.