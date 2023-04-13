Hartford, Providence break temperature records; Boston hits 85 degrees

A blast of early spring warmth set temperature records in Providence and Hartford while Boston hovered at 85 degrees just shy of the record for the day, forecasters said.

Hartford hit 90 degrees, breaking the old record of 86 from 1977, according to the National Weather Service. It’s also the first time Hartford reached 90 degrees since Aug. 31. Providence also set a record at 87 degrees, breaking the previous high of 85 set in 1945 and 1977, the agency said in a tweet.

Boston reached a high of 85, nearing the record of 86 from 1977, according to Torry Gaucher, a NWS meteorologist.