Hartford, Providence break temperature records; Boston hits 85 degrees

A blast of early spring warmth set temperature records in Providence and Hartford while Boston hovered at 85 degrees just shy of the record for the day, forecasters said.
Hartford hit 90 degrees, breaking the old record of 86 from 1977, according to the National Weather Service. It’s also the first time Hartford reached 90 degrees since Aug. 31. Providence also set a record at 87 degrees, breaking the previous high of 85 set in 1945 and 1977, the agency said in a tweet.
Boston reached a high of 85, nearing the record of 86 from 1977, according to Torry Gaucher, a NWS meteorologist.
Advertisement
“It is abnormal for this time of year, but it’s not unheard of,” Gaucher said.
Southwest winds are ushering in the warmer temperatures from the southern states, he said. The high temperatures are expected to drop across New England beginning Saturday as a cold front stalls across the region, meteorologists said.
“Saturday is pretty on par for what we continue normal for this time of year,” Gaucher said.
On Sunday, expect “more uniform, seasonable temperatures” and a chance for showers, the weather service said.
“Cold frontal passage Monday gives way to a more unsettled pattern next week,” Gaucher said.
[Hartford: 90 Degree Club] As of 3 pm...the temperature has hit 90 degrees at Hartford. Not only is this a new record high temperature for the date, but the first 90 degree reading in Hartford since August 30th.— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 13, 2023
[BREAKING] Record high temp set in Hartford today of 89 degrees; which breaks the old record of 86 in 1977. Record high temp also set in Providence at 87 degrees; which breaks the old record of 85 set in 1945 and 1977.— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 13, 2023
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.