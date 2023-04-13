Hitting the (campaign) trail in New Hampshire

Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and the author of “Woke, Inc.,” has announced public stops in all 10 counties over the next five days, starting this morning in Concord with an address to the Senate. (Word on the street is that his big campaign bus will be unmissable as he darts from one event to the next.)

As several people with their sights set on the White House kick up dust along New Hampshire’s highways and byways in the coming days, one longshot Republican presidential candidate has planned an especially thorough Granite State road trip.

Ramaswamy, 37, told the Globe that his campaign is investing heavily in New Hampshire because he expects it will play an important role in his path to the presidency, just as it did for Donald Trump’s “outsider” candidacy in 2016.

“I’m the new outsider,” he said.

“One of my messages in New Hampshire,” he added, “will be that ‘America First’ does not belong to Donald Trump. It does not belong to me. … It belongs to the people of this country.”

Ramaswamy began airing TV ads in New Hampshire late last month touting his “anti-woke” brand, and polls suggest his message has gotten through to some Granite Staters.

But the GOP race at this early stage still appears to be dominated by Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with several other high-profile names in the mix as well.

Here’s a rundown of who else will be around while Ramaswamy’s bus zigzags the state:

Tim Scott , a Republican senator from South Carolina who just , a Republican senator from South Carolina who just launched a presidential exploratory committee , will meet with Granite Staters at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester today. Then he’ll meet with local pastors and spend time with Republican leaders as he continues his “Faith in America” tour.

Ron DeSantis , the Republican governor of Florida who’s widely viewed as a likely Trump challenger, will be the featured guest at the New Hampshire GOP’s Amos Tuck dinner Friday night in Manchester. It’s a ticketed fundraiser.

Marianne Williamson, an author and spiritual guide who’s running against President Biden for the Democratic nomination, will participate in , an author and spiritual guide who’s running against President Biden for the Democratic nomination, will participate in a town hall Sunday evening at New England College in Henniker.

The Episcopal Diocese of New Hampshire and St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Manchester held an event, “City Walk: Stations of the Cross,” on Friday, April 7, 2023, that invited participants to walk a 1.4-mile route on Manchester’s West Side to visit 14 points of interest while praying, contemplating the crucifixion of Jesus, and acknowledging residents’ present-day challenges. In this photo, taken at the 14th station, Rev. Deacon Shawn LaFrance of Grace Church East in Concord holds the cross as James McKim, president of the Manchester NAACP and a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Goffstown, prays for the city of Manchester. Photo courtesy of Rev. Deacon Chris Potter

