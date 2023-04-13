‘It’s possible that in Massachusetts nothing will change’

“It’s obviously very new and we haven’t heard much legal analysis,” said Dr. Danielle Roncari, director of family planning at Tufts Medical Center and Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts’ vice president of medical services. “I don’t think it will change anything in Massachusetts. The governor’s statement Monday was pretty strong.”

But meanwhile providers scrambled to get assurances from their lawyers that they can continue to provide mifepristone as in the past.

Governor Maura Healey declared Thursday that her executive order protecting health care providers who offer abortion pills remains unaffected by last night’s federal appeals court ruling imposing new restrictions on mifepristone, one of two drugs used in combination for medication abortions.

Meanwhile, the 15,000 doses of mifepristone that the Healey administration ordered through the University of Massachusetts arrived Thursday, a spokeswoman said.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals late Wednesday night ruled that the FDA’s approval of mifepristone remains valid, but not its 2016 decision to remove some restrictions. The judges reimposed those restrictions, ruling that mifepristone can be provided only for pregnancies of seven weeks or shorter, that only physicians can prescribe it, and that it cannot be mailed to patients and must be picked up in person.

Medication abortions are now the preferred method of ending a pregnancy for most women.

“Mifepristone remains safe, legal and accessible in Massachusetts,” Healey said in a statement. “Because of our Executive Order and large purchases of the medication, mifepristone will continue to be available in Massachusetts as it was before the ruling. We strongly support the Biden Administration’s appeal, and we will continue to use every power available to us to ensure that radical judges elsewhere in the country cannot limit access to safe, effective abortion care here in Massachusetts.”

In its guidance to providers about implementing the executive order, the Department of Public Health specifies that licensed health care facilities and licensed prescribers can continue to prescribe, dispense and administer mifepristone “in accordance with the acceptable standards of care and utilizing sound medical judgment.”

Based on that, Roncari said she would prescribe mifepristone to a woman who sought an abortion at seven to 11 weeks gestation. She said “a significant number” of women obtain medication abortion at that stage of pregnancy.

Dr. Katharine O’Connell White, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Boston Medical Center, saw it the same way. “My understanding, where I sit right now, Governor Healey has said I get to do the best thing for my patients. I’m in close contact with my hospital’s attorneys to make sure,” said White, who is associate director of the hospital’s fellowship in complex family planning.

The governor’s executive order “would seem to allow us to continue to practice the good evidence-based medicine we used to practice yesterday,” White said. “It’s possible that in Massachusetts nothing will change.”

More ambiguous is the decision to prohibit the mailing of mifepristone, as the state does not have oversight over the mail service. Roncari said providers have been offering medication abortion via telehealth “but not to a large degree in Massachusetts.”

Telehealth, she said, is “definitely a more complicated issue.”

Both White and Roncari lamented the court ruling.

“While this decision will allow some medication abortion to continue, it’s still incredibly restrictive and isn’t following the science,” Roncari said.

White said it will hurt disadvantaged people the most. “Because most people who seek abortion care are underresourced and already parents, these are the people who have a hard time getting to clinics,” she said. “It could potentially push people later into pregnancy before they can seek abortion care, and they won’t be eligible for medication abortion at all.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts issued a statement saying “we believe strongly that our members should have access to the care they need” and that both surgical and medication abortions remain legal in the state. As the cases make their way through the courts, the insurer said in a statement, “our team at Blue Cross will continue to ensure we are doing everything we can to support our members and employees.”





Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer.